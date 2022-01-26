Disney+ Officially Launching in 42 Countries and 11 Territories This Summer

The Walt Disney Company announced that this summer Disney+ will launch in 42 countries and 11 new territories. New countries include Poland, South Africa, Turkey, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and lots more. Subscription plans, prices, or country-by-country launch dates have yet to be revealed.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

The streaming service was originally launched in 2019 in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands and currently has 179 million total subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu as of the end of fiscal 2021, and plans to more than double the number of countries Disney+ is into over 160 by fiscal 2023. It provides content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

In select international markets, Disney+ includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star, through which it offers content from 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Disney Television Studios, and FX.

During Disney Investor Day almost three years ago, the President of Disney Streaming Services, Michael Paull, announced that the streaming service would be available in every major region of the world by late 2021. As part of Disney’s Q3 2021 Earnings Call in August, CEO Bob Chapek announced that plans to launch in Eastern Europe have been delayed from late 2021 until summer 2022.

While it’s a couple of months late, Disney+ will soon be an even bigger player in the international market.

It’s important to note that Disney+ is a more compelling offering in most international markets, since it includes the Star service with more mature content reserved for Hulu in the U.S.

42 Countries Launching on Disney+ This Summer

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Bahrain

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Egypt

Estonia

Greece

Hungary

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Malta

Montenegro

Morocco

North Macedonia

Oman

Palestine Territories

Poland

Qatar

Romania

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Tunisia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Vatican City

Yemen

11 Territories Launching in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Countries Denmark

France

Finland

The Netherlands

Norway

The United Kingdom Territories Faroe Islands

French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective

Åland Islands

Sint Maarten

Svalbard & Jan Mayen

British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands, St. Helena

Disney+ is Currently Available in 18 Countries