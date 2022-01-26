Disney+ Officially Launching in 42 Countries and 11 Territories This Summer
The Walt Disney Company announced that this summer Disney+ will launch in 42 countries and 11 new territories. New countries include Poland, South Africa, Turkey, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and lots more. Subscription plans, prices, or country-by-country launch dates have yet to be revealed.
The streaming service was originally launched in 2019 in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands and currently has 179 million total subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu as of the end of fiscal 2021, and plans to more than double the number of countries Disney+ is into over 160 by fiscal 2023. It provides content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.
In select international markets, Disney+ includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star, through which it offers content from 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Disney Television Studios, and FX.
During Disney Investor Day almost three years ago, the President of Disney Streaming Services, Michael Paull, announced that the streaming service would be available in every major region of the world by late 2021. As part of Disney’s Q3 2021 Earnings Call in August, CEO Bob Chapek announced that plans to launch in Eastern Europe have been delayed from late 2021 until summer 2022.
While it’s a couple of months late, Disney+ will soon be an even bigger player in the international market.
It’s important to note that Disney+ is a more compelling offering in most international markets, since it includes the Star service with more mature content reserved for Hulu in the U.S.
42 Countries Launching on Disney+ This Summer
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Bahrain
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iraq
- Israel
- Jordan
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- North Macedonia
- Oman
- Palestine Territories
- Poland
- Qatar
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Vatican City
- Yemen
11 Territories Launching in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
Countries
-
Denmark
-
France
-
Finland
-
The Netherlands
-
Norway
-
The United Kingdom
Territories
- Faroe Islands
- French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective
- Åland Islands
- Sint Maarten
- Svalbard & Jan Mayen
- British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands, St. Helena
Disney+ is Currently Available in 18 Countries
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Luxembourg
- Monaco
- The Netherlands
- Norway
- Portugal
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- The United Kingdom
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.