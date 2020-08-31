Disney Plus Possibly Launching Group Watch Feature Along With ‘Mulan’

It seems like Disney+ has a lot planned for fans on Sept. 4. According to Disney Plus Informer, it looks like the streaming service has plans to launch a Group Watch feature to coincide with the debut of “Mulan.”

According to Disney Plus Informer, the feature allows for seven people to watch at a time, with emojis and chat features to make the experience more interactive. It works by allowing one host to send an invitation to their friends and family, who will then receive a link that allows them to join the party. If the recipient doesn’t have a Disney+ account, they are led to a sign-up page instead.

The feature also comes with limitations as well. It doesn’t allow users to be in multiple watch parties at the same time. Moreover, it doesn’t “work for content differences across markets, so someone in the USA couldn’t start a group with people in the UK to watch ‘Onward,’ because the UK person will get a notification saying that the content is not available in their region,” Disney Plus Informer noted.

The feature does, however, give each person in the group equal access to video playback, which means everyone can play and pause at will.

The Group Watch feature also comes with some stipulations for kids as well. For one, it doesn’t allow for a Kids profile to initiate a party. The feature also comes with pin code functionality, possibly created to stop children from entering into age-inappropriate watch parties.

Group Watch will reportedly be available on laptops or other mobile devices.