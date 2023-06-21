Disney+ to Offer Episodes of ‘American Born Chinese’ on YouTube, Roku, Hulu, ABC; How to Stream Free
Disney+ has a certified hit on its hands, and it wants to make sure it’s seen by as large an audience as possible. “American Born Chinese” is already available to stream in full on Disney+, but the company is spreading around a few episodes of the show to other outlets in the coming weeks.
Disney is sending the show to both linear and streaming outlets, starting on Wednesday, June 21, when the first episode of the series will appear on YouTube. Only Episode 1 will stream for free on YouTube, but other outlets will get up to three of the first season’s episodes in the coming weeks.
|Date(s)
|Time (ET)
|Episodes
|Platform
|Wednesday, June 21 - Sunday, July 23
|N/A
|1
|YouTube
|Saturday, June 24
|8 p.m. ET/PT
|1
|ABC
|Monday, June 26 - Sunday, July 9
|N/A
|1-3
|Hulu
|Monday, June 26 - Monday, July 10
|N/A
|1
|The Roku Channel
Watch the First Episode of ‘American Born Chinese’ Now
American Born Chinese
Average teenager Jin Wang juggles his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.
The series has received acclaim from both critics and viewers. Its average Tomatometer score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes sits at 96% currently, while its audience score isn’t far behind at 84%. With two Academy Award winners in the cast — Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan — plus Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu appearing as a guest star, there’s no questioning the acting talent the series has managed to accrue.
Disney frequently sends its Disney+ Originals around to its other streaming platforms and linear TV channels when it wants to give them a little extra exposure. It did the same in December for its series “The Santa Clauses,” airing the first two episodes of that show on ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform, and FX. Before the release of “The Mandalorian” Season 3, Disney made the series' first episode available on the same channels (minus Disney Channel).
Disney could certainly use a bona fide streaming hit these days. The company is trying any tactics it can to reverse streaming losses that would make most accountants blush, including removing underperforming titles from Disney+ and Hulu. “American Born Chinese” could well be that hit, and its first episode is now available to stream free on YouTube, with more platforms soon to come.
