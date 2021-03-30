Disney Sets Sights on Building Black Audience for Streaming Services

If you’re looking for hints on the future of Disney, an internal meeting suggests the next big push will focus on diversity. IGN reports the company is looking to bolster its streaming viewership, specifically among the Black community.

A slide presented at the meeting says the top priority for Disney+ is increasing Black subscriptions to 13%. (The document says that number would be similar to its competition.) Allegedly, Black Hulu subscribers are sticking with the service just as well as other demographic groups. When it comes to ESPN+, Disney hopes to bring Black viewership to 18%, which would match the audience for the linear ESPN channel.

The wake-up call for Disney may have been the incredible reception for 2018’s “Black Panther.” Among the 23 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Black Panther’s” $700 million box office eclipses every other movie except “Avengers: Endgame” ($858 million). The film went on to win three Oscars (Original Score, Costume Design, Production Design). Its impact went far beyond the theater, as you could see when fans got a chance to meet the star, Chadwick Boseman.

Diversity is very much on the menu for Disney’s Marvel franchises. “Captain Marvel” brought the first solo female super-adventure to the saga. More diverse backgrounds will be featured with the upcoming “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” “Ms. Marvel” will head straight to Disney+ with Iman Vellani starring as Kamala Khan.

Even Disney’s theme parks are getting a facelift, as Splash Mountain pivots from the oh-so-problematic “Song of the South” theme to be rebranded to celebrate “The Princess and the Frog.”

A more diverse slate of entertainment looks to be a win-win for the company and its audience. The real question is whether Disney keeps the effort on the front burner.