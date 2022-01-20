DistroTV Debuts DistroTV Español Channels

As free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platforms continue to grow, DistroTV has expanded its offerings with the launch of a DistroTV Español channel bundle. Now, Spanish-speaking audiences can access a wide selection of channels for free.

Not only are the Español channels available to DistroTV users in the US, Canada, and Europe, but these new channels now reach a wider audience. Viewers in Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Bolivia, and Ecuador can now stream both English and Español channels from DistroTV. The company plans to continue broadening its global presence

These are the current Español channels available to stream:

Cine Real

Cine Sureño

Horrorfy

Juntos

Top Cine

Chiquilines

WappTV

Canela TV

Euronews Español

More channels are expected to be added to the lineup in the future.

“Our mission is to provide free-to-stream content to our growing and increasingly diverse global audience,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “Given the fact that roughly more than 53 million people speak Spanish in the U.S., we could not be more excited to extend our free-to-stream content to this important, often under-served audience, as well as in Latin America. 2022 is all about breaking ground, and with that, breaking down content barriers so that the most viewers globally can consume content that is thought-provoking, stimulating, inclusive, and enjoyable.”

“The decision to bring DistroTV to Latin America presents a novel and innovative proposal,” said Ricardo Alarcón, chairman of Mexican-Colombian production firm TRIPTIC. “It means a significant amount of content produced in Latin America will be made easily available to audiences in the region. The current state of the market and audiences is right for an ad-supported OTT to achieve great success in Colombia and Latin America.”

To begin streaming DistroTV and DistroTV Español, no login or payment information is required.

DistroTV and DistroTV Español are available on most streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Sony Smart TVs. You can also stream on the web, as well as on the iOS and Android apps.