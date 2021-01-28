Documentary+, New Free Streaming Service, Launches With Curated Set of Docs

Nonfiction studio XTR, in collaboration with the late Tony Hsieh, has launched a new nonfiction streaming platform catered strictly to documentary lovers. Titled, Documentary+, the service launched today, and offers all types of documentaries wether feature-length or short form, Academy Award-winners or festival favorites. The best part is the service is free.

The service features films from renowned filmmakers such as Spike Jonze, Kathryn Bigelow, Terrence Malick, Brett Morgen, Andrea Nevins, Roger Ross Williams, Zana Briski, Davis Guggenheim, and Werner Herzog.

Documentary+ also offers films from up-and-coming filmmakers including Lana Wilson (“Miss Americana”), Ramona S. Diaz (“A Thousand Cuts”), Nanfu Wang (“One Child Nation”), Clay Tweel (“Gleason”), Kareem Tabsch (“Mucho Mucho Amor”), and Laura Gabbert (“Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles”).

“There has never been a more exciting time for nonfiction — we’re seeing visionary new directors emerge and streaming has given documentary films wide new global audiences,” said Bryn Mooser, co-founder of Documentary+ and CEO of XTR.

“With Documentary+, not only are we building a home for some of the best documentary films of our time, but we’re giving filmmakers another option for distribution as competition continues to increase. The COVID pandemic created this great digital acceleration and we are building Documentary+ to be a key cornerstone in the future of the industry.”

The service’s robust library includes films such as “The Imposter”, “Born into Brothels,”” Cartel Land,” “My Best Fiend,” and “Life, Animated.” Films featuring icons such as Michael Jordan (“One Man and His Shoes”), Christian Dior (Dior and I”), Evel Knievel (“Being Evel”), Janis Joplin (“Festival Express”), and Pearl Jam (“Hype!”) are also available.

Documentary+ is available for free on all streaming platforms including Apple TV, Amazon and Roku, mobile devices and as well as on the web.