Jobs
Samsung TV Plus

DraftKings Launches Free Streaming Channel on Samsung TV Plus Featuring Dan LeBatard, Mike Golic, More

Jeff Kotuby

DraftKings is officially entering the free, ad-supported TV (FAST) game with the launch of the DraftKings Network on Samsung TV Plus. Samsung’s platform will be the first to feature the new sports and gambling channel, which will air 24/7 content featuring DraftKings’ army of emerging personalities.

Slowly but surely, DraftKings has amassed some reputable sports personalities to supplement its daily fantasy sports and sportsbooks. Among the familiar faces you’ll see populate the DraftKings Network include those in the “Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz” universe, Mike Golic Sr. and Jr., Jared Carrabis, Ross Tucker, and more.

“In bringing together some of the most authentic sports and entertainment voices under one umbrella, DraftKings Network is the destination for ‘In on the Action’ sports fans and content they love,” DraftKings VP Stacie McCollum said. “We look forward to reaching fans with our deep roster of independent, credible, and relatable voices that resonate with sports fans and the sports betting community.”

As part of a partnership with LeBatard’s Meadowlark Media, DraftKings Network will feature two original shows helmed by people in LeBatard’s universe of friends. Beginning May 10, former NFL player and football funnyman Andrew Hawkins will be seen weekly in Journeyman. The ultimate show for the undrafted, Journeyman is a comedic take on life, sports, and culture through the lens of NFL journeymen.

On June 1, a new basketball-centric show will feature the first and newest members of LeBatard’s “pirate ship,” Amin El Hassan and Charlotte Wilder. El Hassan and Wilder, plus a collection of guests, will dish out daily basketball takes Tuesday – Friday featuring a heavy dose of NBA opinion, interviews, games, and hi-jinks.

“DraftKings brings a fresh and crisp look to modern-day sports news and entertainment programming, which our collaboration will deliver to users across millions of devices in the U.S.,” Samsung’s Takashi Nakano said. “Whether it’s a lean-back experience on a Samsung Smart TV or a lean forward experience on a Samsung Galaxy device on-the-go, we are excited to work with leading operators like DraftKings to serve today’s sports fan.”

Samsung TV Plus is available on all Samsung TVs manufactured since 2016, as well as on Samsung Galaxy devices, Samsung Family Hub refrigerators, and the web completely free without any subscription or login required.

What Is the Daily Show Schedule on the DraftKings Network?

Shows Schedule Time (EST)
Follow the Money M-F 7-8 a.m.
GoJo with Mike Golic Jr. M-F 10-11 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz M-F 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
VSiN Best Bets M-F 2-3 p.m.
Ross Tucker Originals M-F 3-4 p.m.
VSiN Primetime M-F 6-7 p.m.
The Handle Sat-Sun 12-2 p.m.

What Weekly Shows Air on the DraftKings Network?

  • The Sweat Tuesday Takeover with Jared Carrabis
  • Anik & Florian
  • Golic & Smetty
  • GM Shuffle
  • God Bless Football
  • Basketball Illuminati
  • Cooligans
  • Mystery Crate
Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming live TV and on-demand service that is available on select Samsung TV’s, mobile devices, and refrigerators. Watch 200+ live TV channels and thousands of movies and shows on demand, all for free.

Stay up to date with live local and national news, with ABC News Live, CBS News, LiveNOW from FOX, NBC News NOW, CNN Replay, Bloomberg TV + UHD, and more.

