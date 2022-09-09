EPL Cancels Matches to Honor the Queen; Where Can You Get Your Soccer Fix this Weekend?

The entire weekend’s slate of English football has been postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement provided by the Premier League, all weekend matchups and the Monday evening tilt between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest will be played at a later date to honor the Queen’s legacy.

“We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country,” said Richard Masters, chief executive of the Premier League. “As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication. This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The EPL, EFL, and FA are all aligned in postponing matches for the weekend, and as such there will be no English football this weekend. There will also be no Scottish Premiership football, either.

However, if you are hungry for soccer that the EPL usually sates, fear not — there are plenty of matches on Saturday between LaLiga, Bundesliga, and MLS. Starting at 8 a.m. ET and running until nearly midnight, ESPN+ will have some form of soccer between the three leagues.

LaLiga

Home Club v Away Club TIME (ET) Rayo Vallecano v Valencia 8:00 a.m. Espanyol v Sevilla 10:15 a.m. Cádiz v Barcelona 12:30 p.m. Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo 3:00 p.m.

Bundesliga

Home Club v Away Club TIME (ET) Bayern Munich V VfB Stuttgart 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt V VfL Wolfsburg 9:30 a.m. Hertha Berlin V Bayer Leverkusen 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig V Borussia Dortmund 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim V Mainz 9:30 a.m. Schalke 04 V VfL Bochum 12:30 p.m.

MLS