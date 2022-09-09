EPL Cancels Matches to Honor the Queen; Where Can You Get Your Soccer Fix this Weekend?
The entire weekend’s slate of English football has been postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement provided by the Premier League, all weekend matchups and the Monday evening tilt between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest will be played at a later date to honor the Queen’s legacy.
“We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country,” said Richard Masters, chief executive of the Premier League. “As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication. This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”
The EPL, EFL, and FA are all aligned in postponing matches for the weekend, and as such there will be no English football this weekend. There will also be no Scottish Premiership football, either.
However, if you are hungry for soccer that the EPL usually sates, fear not — there are plenty of matches on Saturday between LaLiga, Bundesliga, and MLS. Starting at 8 a.m. ET and running until nearly midnight, ESPN+ will have some form of soccer between the three leagues.
Saturday International Football Schedule
LaLiga
|Home Club
|v
|Away Club
|TIME (ET)
|Rayo Vallecano
|v
|Valencia
|8:00 a.m.
|Espanyol
|v
|Sevilla
|10:15 a.m.
|Cádiz
|v
|Barcelona
|12:30 p.m.
|Atletico Madrid
|v
|Celta Vigo
|3:00 p.m.
Bundesliga
|Home Club
|v
|Away Club
|TIME (ET)
|Bayern Munich
|V
|VfB Stuttgart
|9:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|V
|VfL Wolfsburg
|9:30 a.m.
|Hertha Berlin
|V
|Bayer Leverkusen
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig
|V
|Borussia Dortmund
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim
|V
|Mainz
|9:30 a.m.
|Schalke 04
|V
|VfL Bochum
|12:30 p.m.
MLS
|Home Club
|v
|Away Club
|TIME (ET)
|Charlotte FC
|V
|New York City FC
|1:00 p.m.
|Nashville SC
|V
|LA Galaxy
|3:30 p.m.
|New York Red Bulls
|V
|New England Revolution
|6:00 p.m.
|Atlanta United FC
|V
|Toronto FC
|7:30 p.m.
|FC Cincinnati
|V
|San Jose Earthquakes
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Union
|V
|Orlando City SC
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Fire FC
|V
|Inter Miami CF
|8:00 p.m.
|Seattle Sounders FC
|V
|Austin FC
|8:00 p.m.
|FC Dallas
|V
|LAFC
|8:30 p.m.
|Houston Dynamo FC
|V
|Sporting Kansas City
|8:30 p.m.
|Colorado Rapids
|V
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|9:30 p.m.
|Real Salt Lake
|V
|D.C. United
|9:30 p.m.
|Portland Timbers
|V
|Minnesota United FC
|10:00 p.m.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.