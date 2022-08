ESPN and ABC Release 2022-23 NBA Schedule, 5 Christmas Day Games, No Games on ESPN+

ABC and ESPN released their upcoming NBA schedule today. More than 100 games will air between the two channels. Just like last season, there are no games slotted for ESPN+, which is very different from their NHL TV deal which is heavily featured on their streaming service.

The league looks to take over Christmas Day with five games featuring some of the league’s biggest stars. The holiday slate includes two playoff rematches (Bucks vs. Celtics and Grizzlies vs. Warriors).

Time (ET) Game Platform (s) 12 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks ESPN 2:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks ABC, ESPN 5 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ABC, ESPN 8 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors ABC, ESPN 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN

Date Time (ET) Game Dec. 10 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Jan. 14 1 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Jan. 28 3 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Jan. 28 5:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Jan. 28 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 4 8:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 11 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 12 2 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 25 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Feb. 26 1 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Feb. 26 3:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Mar. 4 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 5 1 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Mar. 5 3:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mar. 11 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

ESPN Schedule

