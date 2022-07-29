ESPN+ Announces MLB Streaming Schedule for August

ESPN+, along with Peacock and Apple TV+, are among the national streaming partners for Major League Baseball. It’s part of a fragmented streaming landscape for baseball, which also includes the Bally Sports+ streaming product offered by some individual teams — with more to come — as well as the MLB.TV package, on which fans can watch out-of-market games.

Now, ESPN has announced the scheduled matchups for the August games that will stream on that the ESPN+ platform.

The month features 28 games on ESPN+, including one nearly every day of the month, and 28 of the 30 teams are represented. The lineup starts with the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees on Monday, August 1, and finishes up with the Oakland Athletics against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, August 31.

The Atlanta Braves, the defending World Series Champion, appear the most times in August, with six games.

August 2022 Major League Baseball schedule on ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Game Mon, Aug. 1 7:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Tue, Aug. 2 4:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Wed, Aug. 3 12:20 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Thur, Aug. 4 4:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Fri, Aug. 5 8:10 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Sat, Aug. 6 10:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Sun, Aug. 7 4:10 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Mon, Aug. 8 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Tue, Aug. 9 10:10 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, Aug. 10 2:20 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Thur, Aug. 11 1:05 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Fri, Aug. 12 8:15 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Sat, Aug. 13 3:07 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays Sun, Aug. 14 2:15 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Mon, Aug. 15 3:10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Wed, Aug. 17 12:35 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Thur, Aug. 18 7:20 p.m. New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Fri, Aug. 19 8:40 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Sun, Aug. 21 2:10 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Mon, Aug. 22 9:40 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics Tue, Aug. 23 10:10 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, Aug. 24 12:35 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Thur, Aug. 25 1:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Fri, Aug. 26 9:40 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Sat, Aug. 27 3:07 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Sun, Aug. 28 2:15 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Mon, Aug. 29 9:45 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Wed, Aug. 31 7:05 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals

In addition to the games, ESPN+ is featuring “Big Papi’s Places,” a show about important places in the life of retired Red Sox star David Ortiz. Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last week, and the show is similar to “Peyton’s Places,” an earlier ESPN+ series about the retired quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

ESPN is also in the middle of airing “The Captain,” a multi-part series about former New York Yankee and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.