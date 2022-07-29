ESPN+ Announces MLB Streaming Schedule for August
ESPN+, along with Peacock and Apple TV+, are among the national streaming partners for Major League Baseball. It’s part of a fragmented streaming landscape for baseball, which also includes the Bally Sports+ streaming product offered by some individual teams — with more to come — as well as the MLB.TV package, on which fans can watch out-of-market games.
Now, ESPN has announced the scheduled matchups for the August games that will stream on that the ESPN+ platform.
The month features 28 games on ESPN+, including one nearly every day of the month, and 28 of the 30 teams are represented. The lineup starts with the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees on Monday, August 1, and finishes up with the Oakland Athletics against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, August 31.
The Atlanta Braves, the defending World Series Champion, appear the most times in August, with six games.
August 2022 Major League Baseball schedule on ESPN+
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Mon, Aug. 1
|7:05 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees
|Tue, Aug. 2
|4:10 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
|Wed, Aug. 3
|12:20 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves
|Thur, Aug. 4
|4:10 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
|Fri, Aug. 5
|8:10 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals
|Sat, Aug. 6
|10:10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners
|Sun, Aug. 7
|4:10 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets
|Mon, Aug. 8
|9:40 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
|Tue, Aug. 9
|10:10 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, Aug. 10
|2:20 p.m.
|Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs
|Thur, Aug. 11
|1:05 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|Fri, Aug. 12
|8:15 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals
|Sat, Aug. 13
|3:07 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Sun, Aug. 14
|2:15 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals
|Mon, Aug. 15
|3:10 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians
|Wed, Aug. 17
|12:35 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds
|Thur, Aug. 18
|7:20 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves
|Fri, Aug. 19
|8:40 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies
|Sun, Aug. 21
|2:10 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins
|Mon, Aug. 22
|9:40 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics
|Tue, Aug. 23
|10:10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, Aug. 24
|12:35 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
|Thur, Aug. 25
|1:10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Fri, Aug. 26
|9:40 p.m.
|New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics
|Sat, Aug. 27
|3:07 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Sun, Aug. 28
|2:15 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals
|Mon, Aug. 29
|9:45 p.m.
|San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants
|Wed, Aug. 31
|7:05 p.m.
|Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals
In addition to the games, ESPN+ is featuring “Big Papi’s Places,” a show about important places in the life of retired Red Sox star David Ortiz. Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last week, and the show is similar to “Peyton’s Places,” an earlier ESPN+ series about the retired quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.
ESPN is also in the middle of airing “The Captain,” a multi-part series about former New York Yankee and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.
