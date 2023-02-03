ESPN Platforms to Air 40 Games, 23 on Streaming, of 2023 Clearwater Invitational College Softball Tournament

With college softball season about to begin, 16 of the best squads from across the country will be thrown into the thick of the competition right away. The 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Tournament will take place Feb. 16-19, and it will prove to be a grueling gauntlet for the participating teams. Featuring dozens of games played over four days, it’s a complete embarrassment of softball riches. And, luckily for any fan looking to kick back and watch all the action, ESPN has released its broadcast schedule for the event, including 40 games across its family of networks, including nearly two dozen on streaming.

The 40 games will be distributed across various platforms, including the flagship ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, SEC Network, and ACC Network. With five commentary teams that include such figures as the voice of softball herself, Beth Mowins, Olympic gold medalist Michele Smith, and former NCAA Player of the Year Amanda Scarborough on the lead team, ESPN’s coverage of this event is sure to match up to the quality of the games themselves.

The field is stacked this year, with powerhouses like No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Florida State, and No. 6 Alabama leading the pack. In total, 12 teams featured in the pre-season top 25 will be in action, and softball fans will not want to miss a single pitch.

Check out the full schedule for the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater College Softball Invitational:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Thursday, Feb. 16 10 a.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M ESPNU 1 p.m. No. 19 Duke vs. No. 7 Alabama SEC Network 1 p.m. No. 24 Louisiana vs. Indiana ESPNU 4 p.m. Nebraska vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State ESPN+ 4 p.m. No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 15 Arizona ESPNU 7 p.m. Nebraska vs. No. 2 UCLA ESPN+ Friday, Feb. 17 10 a.m. No. 15 Arizona vs. Texas A&M ESPN+ 10 a.m. No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State ESPNU 12:30 p.m. Indiana vs. Mississippi State SEC Network 1 p.m. No. 19 Duke vs. USF ACC Network 1 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Florida State ESPNU 3 p.m. Mississippi State vs. No. 15 Arizona ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 18 UCF vs. Michigan ESPN+ 4 p.m. No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 2 UCLA ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. Nebraska ACC Network 6 p.m. No. 24 Louisiana vs. Michigan ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 19 Duke ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas A&M vs. No. 18 UCF ESPN+ Saturday, Feb. 18 10 a.m. No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 4 Florida State ESPNU 10 a.m. No. 18 UCF vs. No. 19 Duke ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 24 Louisiana ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. USF vs. Texas A&M SEC Network 1 p.m. Indiana vs. No. 6 Arkansas ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Michigan vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Nebraska ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. No. 18 UCF vs. No. 7 Alabama ESPN+ 4 p.m. No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 2 UCLA ESPNU 4:30 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 24 Louisiana ESPN+ 5 p.m. Michigan vs. Mississippi State ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 7 Alabama vs. Indiana ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 15 Arizona vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech ESPN+ Sunday, Feb. 19 9 a.m. No. 19 Duke vs. Michigan ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Nebraska vs. No. 6 Arkansas SEC Network 10 a.m. No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 24 Louisiana ESPNU 12 noon No. 15 Arizona vs. Indiana ESPN+ 12 p.m. USF vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech ESPN+ 1 p.m. No. 24 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Florida State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Mississippi State vs. USF ESPN+ 5 p.m. No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 7 Alabama ESPN 8 p.m. Mississippi State vs. No. 18 UCF ESPN2