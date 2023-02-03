ESPN Platforms to Air 40 Games, 23 on Streaming, of 2023 Clearwater Invitational College Softball Tournament
With college softball season about to begin, 16 of the best squads from across the country will be thrown into the thick of the competition right away. The 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Tournament will take place Feb. 16-19, and it will prove to be a grueling gauntlet for the participating teams. Featuring dozens of games played over four days, it’s a complete embarrassment of softball riches. And, luckily for any fan looking to kick back and watch all the action, ESPN has released its broadcast schedule for the event, including 40 games across its family of networks, including nearly two dozen on streaming.
The 40 games will be distributed across various platforms, including the flagship ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, SEC Network, and ACC Network. With five commentary teams that include such figures as the voice of softball herself, Beth Mowins, Olympic gold medalist Michele Smith, and former NCAA Player of the Year Amanda Scarborough on the lead team, ESPN’s coverage of this event is sure to match up to the quality of the games themselves.
The field is stacked this year, with powerhouses like No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Florida State, and No. 6 Alabama leading the pack. In total, 12 teams featured in the pre-season top 25 will be in action, and softball fans will not want to miss a single pitch.
Check out the full schedule for the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater College Softball Invitational:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|10 a.m.
|No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|No. 19 Duke vs. No. 7 Alabama
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|No. 24 Louisiana vs. Indiana
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Nebraska vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 15 Arizona
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Nebraska vs. No. 2 UCLA
|ESPN+
|Friday, Feb. 17
|10 a.m.
|No. 15 Arizona vs. Texas A&M
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State
|ESPNU
|12:30 p.m.
|Indiana vs. Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|No. 19 Duke vs. USF
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Florida State
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Mississippi State vs. No. 15 Arizona
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|No. 18 UCF vs. Michigan
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 2 UCLA
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. Nebraska
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|No. 24 Louisiana vs. Michigan
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 19 Duke
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M vs. No. 18 UCF
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|10 a.m.
|No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 4 Florida State
|ESPNU
|10 a.m.
|No. 18 UCF vs. No. 19 Duke
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 24 Louisiana
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|USF vs. Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Indiana vs. No. 6 Arkansas
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Michigan vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M vs. Nebraska
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 18 UCF vs. No. 7 Alabama
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 2 UCLA
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 24 Louisiana
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Michigan vs. Mississippi State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|No. 7 Alabama vs. Indiana
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Arizona vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|9 a.m.
|No. 19 Duke vs. Michigan
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Nebraska vs. No. 6 Arkansas
|SEC Network
|10 a.m.
|No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 24 Louisiana
|ESPNU
|12 noon
|No. 15 Arizona vs. Indiana
|ESPN+
|12 p.m.
|USF vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|No. 24 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Florida State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State vs. USF
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 7 Alabama
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Mississippi State vs. No. 18 UCF
|ESPN2
