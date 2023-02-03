 Skip to Content
ESPN Platforms to Air 40 Games, 23 on Streaming, of 2023 Clearwater Invitational College Softball Tournament

With college softball season about to begin, 16 of the best squads from across the country will be thrown into the thick of the competition right away. The 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Tournament will take place Feb. 16-19, and it will prove to be a grueling gauntlet for the participating teams. Featuring dozens of games played over four days, it’s a complete embarrassment of softball riches. And, luckily for any fan looking to kick back and watch all the action, ESPN has released its broadcast schedule for the event, including 40 games across its family of networks, including nearly two dozen on streaming.

The 40 games will be distributed across various platforms, including the flagship ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, SEC Network, and ACC Network. With five commentary teams that include such figures as the voice of softball herself, Beth Mowins, Olympic gold medalist Michele Smith, and former NCAA Player of the Year Amanda Scarborough on the lead team, ESPN’s coverage of this event is sure to match up to the quality of the games themselves.

The field is stacked this year, with powerhouses like No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Florida State, and No. 6 Alabama leading the pack. In total, 12 teams featured in the pre-season top 25 will be in action, and softball fans will not want to miss a single pitch.

Check out the full schedule for the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater College Softball Invitational:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Thursday, Feb. 16 10 a.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M ESPNU
1 p.m. No. 19 Duke vs. No. 7 Alabama SEC Network
1 p.m. No. 24 Louisiana vs. Indiana ESPNU
4 p.m. Nebraska vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State ESPN+
4 p.m. No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 15 Arizona ESPNU
7 p.m. Nebraska vs. No. 2 UCLA ESPN+
Friday, Feb. 17 10 a.m. No. 15 Arizona vs. Texas A&M ESPN+
10 a.m. No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State ESPNU
12:30 p.m. Indiana vs. Mississippi State SEC Network
1 p.m. No. 19 Duke vs. USF ACC Network
1 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Florida State ESPNU
3 p.m. Mississippi State vs. No. 15 Arizona ESPN+
3 p.m. No. 18 UCF vs. Michigan ESPN+
4 p.m. No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 2 UCLA ESPN2
4 p.m. No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. Nebraska ACC Network
6 p.m. No. 24 Louisiana vs. Michigan ESPN+
6 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 19 Duke ESPN+
7 p.m. Texas A&M vs. No. 18 UCF ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 18 10 a.m. No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 4 Florida State ESPNU
10 a.m. No. 18 UCF vs. No. 19 Duke ESPN+
10:30 a.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 24 Louisiana ESPN+
10:30 a.m. USF vs. Texas A&M SEC Network
1 p.m. Indiana vs. No. 6 Arkansas ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Michigan vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Nebraska ESPN+
2:30 p.m. No. 18 UCF vs. No. 7 Alabama ESPN+
4 p.m. No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 2 UCLA ESPNU
4:30 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 24 Louisiana ESPN+
5 p.m. Michigan vs. Mississippi State ESPN+
6 p.m. No. 7 Alabama vs. Indiana ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 15 Arizona vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech ESPN+
Sunday, Feb. 19 9 a.m. No. 19 Duke vs. Michigan ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Nebraska vs. No. 6 Arkansas SEC Network
10 a.m. No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 24 Louisiana ESPNU
12 noon No. 15 Arizona vs. Indiana ESPN+
12 p.m. USF vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech ESPN+
1 p.m. No. 24 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Florida State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Mississippi State vs. USF ESPN+
5 p.m. No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 7 Alabama ESPN
8 p.m. Mississippi State vs. No. 18 UCF ESPN2
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

