ESPN+ Announces Renewal of Streaming Deal with NCAA’s Patriot League

The Patriot League will continue to call ESPN+ home for the foreseeable future. ESPN announced this week that it had agreed to a multi-year renewal of the NCAA conference’s rights deal, and ESPN+ keep on serving as the exclusive digital home for live and archived Patriot League events.

The renewal means that 750+ college football, basketball, baseball, softball, field hockey, volleyball, and other events from the Patriot League will be streamed on ESPN+ every season. Since first agreeing to partner with the Patriot League in 2020, ESPN+ has streamed over 2,000 of its events live.

“We’re delighted that ESPN+ will remain the exclusive home of more than 750 annual Patriot League events,” ESPN senior director Dan Margulis said. “We’ve enjoyed a successful collaboration with the Patriot League and look forward to continuing to showcase their talented student-athletes, competitive rivalries and wonderful institutions in the years ahead.”

The Patriot League is made up of 10 core schools: American University, the United States Military Academy, Boston University, Bucknell University, Colgate University, College of the Holy Cross, Lafayette College, Lehigh University, Loyola University Maryland, and the United States Naval Academy (Navy). It is the most exclusive group of higher education institutions in the NCAA apart from the Ivy League.

“The opportunity to present our live events and stories on the leading sports streaming service is important to our member institutions and fans,” Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel said. “That’s why we are thrilled to continue our relationship with ESPN to showcase the Patriot League and our student-athletes on a platform dedicated to excellence.”

ESPN+ is a haven for college sports this year. In addition to the Patriot League, the service will offer thousands of games and events in the fields of football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, wrestling, and more from over 25 conferences in the United States, including the SEC and Big 12.