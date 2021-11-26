ESPN+ Black Friday 2021 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save on ESPN Plus on Black Friday & Cyber Monday?

ESPN+ is now a must have for cord-cutters.

You will get 75+ exclusive NHL games that won’t air on cable, and just about every out-of-market NHL game from every team. You’ll also get every out-of-market MLS and select out-of-market MLB contests, and a host of collegiate athletics including from major conferences like the SEC. You’l get LaLiga, Bundesliga, boxing and UFC.

As of now, there is no official Black Friday promotion on ESPN+, that doesn’t mean you can’t still save on Black Friday 2021. If you do want those same 75+ NHL games that are on ESPN+, they are simulcast on Hulu SVOD Plan, which is just $0.99 a month for the next year through Cyber Monday.

30-Day Free Trial $6.99+ / month

We also show you other ways to save on ESPN+ by pre-paying to bundling to taking advantage of discounted gift cards on Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2021. While ESPN+ is already a great deal at $6.99 a month, why pass up a chance to save even more.

1. Get ESPN+ & Hulu For Just $6.82 a Month

Hulu has launched a very special Black Friday deal for just $0.99 per month for an entire year. You can build your own bundle with ESPN+ for $5.83 a month, when you combine the Hulu promo with ESPN+’s Annual Plan.

Total: $6.82 / month

2. Save $96 a Year on ESPN+, When You Bundle With Hulu & ESPN+

If purchased separately, ESPN+ ($6.99), Hulu with Limited Commercials ($6.99) and Disney+ ($7.99) are ~$22 a month, but when you bundle them — the price drops to just $13.99 a month.

3. Save $14 on ESPN+ with the Annual Plan

If you’re willing to pre-pay for a year of ESPN+ ($69.99), the price gets even better. You can save $14 if you pay for a year in advance, which nets out to $5.83 a month. This is also a good way to lock in your price and avoid any rate increases that may occur before it renews.

4. Other Great Streaming Deals

About ESPN+