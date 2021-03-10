Streamers Can Now Access ESPN Plus On-Demand and Live Events Directly From Hulu

As we reported yesterday, ESPN+ is now officially available from Hulu. The addition targets the nearly 60% of Hulu subscribers, who Hulu says identifies as sports fans.

At first customers who subscribe to ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle will be able to access the ESPN+ on-demand library and live events from the Hulu interface. By this summer, Hulu subscribers will also be able to purchase and watch ESPN+ pay-per-view events — including exclusive UFC PPV events — at an additional cost.

The move is an opportunity for Hulu subscribers who don’t currently have access to ESPN+ to see what they can get with the Worldwide Leader In Sports’ streaming platform. To add ESPN+ to your Hulu subscription, you can do it by just going to “Account Settings.”

You will be able to access ESPN+ content from collection on the Home Screen, along with a special ESPN+ hub, the Sports hub, and for Hulu Live TV subscribers – the Live TV Guide.

ESPN+ subscribers have access to the UFC, including PPV events, daily out-of-market game from MLB and NHL, collegiate athletics, original programming and documentaries, as well as expanded soccer coverage including Serie A, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise, the entire MLS Live out-of-market schedule, and more. Users can also access long-form content from popular writers like Bill Barnwell, Zach Lowe, Matthew Berry, Jackie MacMullan, and Jeff Passan on ESPN.com

In February, ESPN+ announced it has over 12.1 million subscribers as of January 2nd, 2021. Over the course of the year, the service nearly doubled adding 5.5 million subscribers. It will be interesting to see how many subscribers ESPN+ adds thanks to this integration.