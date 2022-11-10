ESPN+ to Broadcast Three Major Cricket Events Throughout November

ESPN+ is fast becoming a home for U.S. cricket enthusiasts — and this month, the sports-streaming service will look to further cement itself as the destination for cricket coverage.

ESPN has announced that it will air three major cricket events on its streaming platform during the month of November — the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the 2022 Super50 Cup, and the latest Indian National Team tour of New Zealand. All three streams will have English live feeds available, while ICC T20 World Cup will feature post-match highlights and a dedicated Hindi feed as well.

You can see the full slate of match offerings below:

2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Thursday, November 10: India vs. England (Semifinal 2) at 1:30 a.m. ET

India vs. England (Semifinal 2) at 1:30 a.m. ET Sunday, November 13: Pakistan vs. Winner of Semifinal 2 Final at 2 a.m. ET

Super50 Cup 2022

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Semifinal 1 at 1 p.m. ET

Semifinal 1 at 1 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 17: Semifinal 2 at 1 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2 at 1 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 19: Final at 1 p.m. ET

India Tour of New Zealand

Friday, Nov 18: New Zealand vs. India (1st T20) at 2:30 a.m. ET

New Zealand vs. India (1st T20) at 2:30 a.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 20: New Zealand vs. India (2nd T20) at 2:30 a.m. ET

New Zealand vs. India (2nd T20) at 2:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 22: New Zealand vs. India (3nd T20) at 2:30 a.m. ET

New Zealand vs. India (3nd T20) at 2:30 a.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 24: New Zealand vs. India (1st ODI) at 9:30 p.m. ET

New Zealand vs. India (1st ODI) at 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 26: New Zealand vs. India (2nd ODI) at 9:30 p.m. ET

New Zealand vs. India (2nd ODI) at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 29: New Zealand vs. India (3rd ODI) at 9:30 p.m. ET

Over the past few months, cricket’s availability on ESPN+ has exploded. ESPN+ now offers over 230 matches per year, including New Zealand Cricket and Cricket West Indies international matches, ICC, BCCI, and Asia Cup matches, as well as a growing on-demand archive of cricket match highlights and clips.

While Disney and ESPN recently lost the digital streaming rights to the Indian Premier League in India, they maintain the television rights. There may still be hope for ESPN+ to broadcast IPL matches in the US. After all, if it’s a sport played with a stick, ESPN wants to broadcast it on ESPN+.