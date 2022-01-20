ESPN+ to Offer 4 Concurrent Streams for PGA Tour’s American Express Tournament Today

ESPN+ is making sure you have enough golf to last you a lifetime.

The company announced it was launching four simultaneous streams for its next event today: the American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, California. “For the first time ever, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will provide golf fans with four unique, simultaneous streams covering a Marquee Group, Featured Groups, Featured Holes, and a Main Feed,” the company said in a press release.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect with each feed:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer, and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer, and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. For example, Thursday’s Marquee Group includes 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Matthew Wolff. Friday’s Marquee Group features a pair of former world No. 1 players — Jason Day and Justin Rose.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. For example, Thursday’s Marquee Group includes 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Matthew Wolff. Friday’s Marquee Group features a pair of former world No. 1 players — Jason Day and Justin Rose. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer. The Featured Groups on Friday include Russell Henley, who came in 2nd in a playoff at last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii, and Chris Kirk.

Live coverage begins with the Main Feed starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage starts at 12:15 p.m. ET, and the Marquee Group feed begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. All coverage concludes at 7 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s slate to be determined when final day pairings are announced. Here’s a full list of what we know so far:

Date Start Time (ET) Coverage Participants/Subject Thursday, January 20 11:30 AM Main Feed 12:15 PM Featured Groups Jimmy Walker & Patton Kizzire; Charles Howell III & Talor Gooch 12:15 PM Featured Holes Par-3 4th/Par-3 13th/Par-5 16th/Par-3 17th 1:30 PM Marquee Group Matthew Wolff & Gary Woodland Friday, January 21 11:30 AM Main Feed 12:45 PM Featured Groups Russell Henley & Chris Kirk; Sungjae Im & Abraham Ancer 12:15 PM Featured Holes Par-3 4th/Par-3 13th/Par-5 16th/Par-3 17th 1:30 PM Marquee Group Jason Day & Justin Rose

The entire ESPN organization has been a strong innovator with sports content in recent months, having struck gold with its NFL “Manningcast” option - a secondary broadcast of a football game with a more relaxed presentation and less conventional commentary from Peyton and Eli Manning. These unconventional experiments are adding new life to the sports genre and giving audiences the choice to experience the games in the way they like best.