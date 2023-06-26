ESPN To Broadcast All 92 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Games; 86 to Stream Exclusively on ESPN+
If you’ve been missing basketball season since the end of the NBA Finals, then ESPN has some good news for you. All 92 games of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup will air on ESPN platforms beginning in August. In total, 86 games will stream live on ESPN+ and six will air exclusively on ESPN2, three of which will be first-round games featuring the United States.
Team USA has first-round matchups against New Zealand on Aug. 26, Greece on Aug. 28, and Jordan on Aug. 30. This year’s World Cup takes place across three East Asian countries in Japan, the Phillippines, and Indonesia, so be ready for an early wake-up call if you want to watch the games live.
“This is excellent news for basketball fans in the USA. We are excited to join hands again with ESPN with this partnership that will showcase all 92 games of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023,” FIBA’s Frank Leenders said. “This will bring with it more new synergies that will make basketball more accessible and enjoyable for fans leading up to our biggest event that is to be co-hosted for the first time across three countries this August and September.”
There have only been four instances since 1950 in which the United States has not made it to the final four in this tournament. However, the last time that FIBA held the event in 2019 was one of those years. The U.S. looks to rebound and capture a record-sixth FIBA World Cup gold medal, though it won’t be easy based on the team they’re sending over. The starting five consists of Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and Tyrese Haliburton at guard, while Paolo Banchero and Mikal Bridges make up the forwards.
Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson, Bobby Portis, and Austin Reaves will be the bench players. The only true center on the team is Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz. Team USA may be the deepest team, but other nations will have more talented players. Greece will have the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Solvenia will have Luka Doncic, and Serbia will have recent NBA champion Nikola Jokic on the roster.
“ESPN is excited to once again partner with FIBA and showcase this global event as well as all of the tremendous international talent,” ESPN’s senior director of programming Ashley O’Connor said. “We’re proud to serve basketball fans with live event coverage of the sport on a year-round basis.”
The FIBA Basketball World Cup begins on Friday, Aug. 25, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 10 with the Championship game.
What Is the Broadcast Schedule for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup?
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Round
|Friday, Aug. 25
|4 a.m.
|Angola vs. Italy
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|8 a.m.
|Dominican Republic vs. Philippines
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m.
|Mexico vs. Montenegro
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|8:30 a.m.
|Egypt vs. Lithuania
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4 a.m.
|Finland vs. Australia
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|8 a.m.
|Germany vs. Japan
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|5 a.m.
|Latvia vs. Lebanon
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|9:30 a.m.
|Canada vs. France
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|Saturday, Aug. 26
|4 a.m.
|South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|8 a.m.
|Serbia vs. China
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m.
|Jordan vs. Greece
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|8:30 a.m.
|USA vs. New Zealand
|ESPN2
|Group Phase
|4 a.m.
|Cape Verde vs. Georgia
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|7:30 a.m.
|Slovenia vs. Venezuela
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|5:30 a.m.
|Iran vs. Brazil
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|9:30 a.m.
|Spain vs. Côte d’Ivoire
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|Sunday, Aug. 27
|4 a.m.
|Italy vs. Dominican Republic
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|8 a.m.
|Philippines vs. Angola
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m.
|Montenegro vs. Egypt
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|8:30 a.m.
|Lithuania vs. Mexico
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m.
|Australia vs. Germany
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|8 a.m.
|Japan vs. Finland
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|5:30 a.m.
|Lebanon vs. Canada
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|9:30 a.m.
|France vs. Latvia
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|Monday, Aug. 28
|4 a.m.
|China vs. South Sudan
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|8 a.m.
|Puerto Rico vs. Serbia
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m.
|New Zealand vs. Jordan
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|8:30 a.m.
|Greece vs. USA
|ESPN2
|Group Phase
|4 a.m.
|Venezuela vs. Cape Verde
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|7:30 a.m.
|Georgia vs. Slovenia
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|5:30 a.m.
|Côte d’Ivoire vs. Iran
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|9:30 a.m.
|Brazil vs. Spain
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|Tuesday, Aug. 29
|4 a.m.
|Angola vs. Dominican Republic
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|8 a.m.
|Philippines vs. Italy
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m.
|Egypt vs. Mexico
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|8:30 a.m.
|Montenegro vs. Lithuania
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|3:30 a.m.
|Germany vs. Finland
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|7 a.m.
|Australia vs. Japan
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|5:30 a.m.
|Lebanon vs. France
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|9:30 a.m.
|Canada vs. Latvia
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|Wednesday, Aug. 30
|4 a.m.
|South Sudan vs. Serbia
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|8 a.m.
|China vs. Puerto Rico
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m.
|USA vs. Jordan
|ESPN2
|Group Phase
|8:30 a.m.
|Greece vs. New Zealand
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4 a.m.
|Georgia vs. Venezuela
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|7:30 a.m.
|Slovenia vs. Cape Verde
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|5:30 a.m.
|Côte d’Ivoire vs. Brazil
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|9:30 a.m.
|Iran vs. Spain
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|4 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|Friday, Sept. 1
|4 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|4 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|4 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Group Phase
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Quarterfinal #1
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN2
|Quarterfinal #2
|Wednesday, Sept. 6
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Quarterfinal #3
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Quarterfinal #4
|Thursday, Sept. 7
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|5th to 8th Place
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|5th to 8th Place
|Friday, Sept. 8
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Semifinal #1
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN2
|Semifinal #2
|Saturday, Sept. 9
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|5th to 8th Place
|4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|5th to 8th Place
|Sunday, Sept. 10
|4:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Third Place Game
|8:30 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN2
|Championship Final
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.