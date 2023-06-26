 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN2 ESPN+

ESPN To Broadcast All 92 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Games; 86 to Stream Exclusively on ESPN+

Jeff Kotuby

If you’ve been missing basketball season since the end of the NBA Finals, then ESPN has some good news for you. All 92 games of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup will air on ESPN platforms beginning in August. In total, 86 games will stream live on ESPN+ and six will air exclusively on ESPN2, three of which will be first-round games featuring the United States.

Team USA has first-round matchups against New Zealand on Aug. 26, Greece on Aug. 28, and Jordan on Aug. 30. This year’s World Cup takes place across three East Asian countries in Japan, the Phillippines, and Indonesia, so be ready for an early wake-up call if you want to watch the games live.

“This is excellent news for basketball fans in the USA. We are excited to join hands again with ESPN with this partnership that will showcase all 92 games of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023,” FIBA’s Frank Leenders said. “This will bring with it more new synergies that will make basketball more accessible and enjoyable for fans leading up to our biggest event that is to be co-hosted for the first time across three countries this August and September.”

There have only been four instances since 1950 in which the United States has not made it to the final four in this tournament. However, the last time that FIBA held the event in 2019 was one of those years. The U.S. looks to rebound and capture a record-sixth FIBA World Cup gold medal, though it won’t be easy based on the team they’re sending over. The starting five consists of Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and Tyrese Haliburton at guard, while Paolo Banchero and Mikal Bridges make up the forwards.

Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson, Bobby Portis, and Austin Reaves will be the bench players. The only true center on the team is Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz. Team USA may be the deepest team, but other nations will have more talented players. Greece will have the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Solvenia will have Luka Doncic, and Serbia will have recent NBA champion Nikola Jokic on the roster.

“ESPN is excited to once again partner with FIBA and showcase this global event as well as all of the tremendous international talent,” ESPN’s senior director of programming Ashley O’Connor said. “We’re proud to serve basketball fans with live event coverage of the sport on a year-round basis.”

The FIBA Basketball World Cup begins on Friday, Aug. 25, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 10 with the Championship game.

What Is the Broadcast Schedule for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup?

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Round
Friday, Aug. 25 4 a.m. Angola vs. Italy ESPN+ Group Phase
8 a.m. Dominican Republic vs. Philippines ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. Mexico vs. Montenegro ESPN+ Group Phase
8:30 a.m. Egypt vs. Lithuania ESPN+ Group Phase
4 a.m. Finland vs. Australia ESPN+ Group Phase
8 a.m. Germany vs. Japan ESPN+ Group Phase
5 a.m. Latvia vs. Lebanon ESPN+ Group Phase
9:30 a.m. Canada vs. France ESPN+ Group Phase
Saturday, Aug. 26 4 a.m. South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico ESPN+ Group Phase
8 a.m. Serbia vs. China ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. Jordan vs. Greece ESPN+ Group Phase
8:30 a.m. USA vs. New Zealand ESPN2 Group Phase
4 a.m. Cape Verde vs. Georgia ESPN+ Group Phase
7:30 a.m. Slovenia vs. Venezuela ESPN+ Group Phase
5:30 a.m. Iran vs. Brazil ESPN+ Group Phase
9:30 a.m. Spain vs. Côte d’Ivoire ESPN+ Group Phase
Sunday, Aug. 27 4 a.m. Italy vs. Dominican Republic ESPN+ Group Phase
8 a.m. Philippines vs. Angola ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. Montenegro vs. Egypt ESPN+ Group Phase
8:30 a.m. Lithuania vs. Mexico ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. Australia vs. Germany ESPN+ Group Phase
8 a.m. Japan vs. Finland ESPN+ Group Phase
5:30 a.m. Lebanon vs. Canada ESPN+ Group Phase
9:30 a.m. France vs. Latvia ESPN+ Group Phase
Monday, Aug. 28 4 a.m. China vs. South Sudan ESPN+ Group Phase
8 a.m. Puerto Rico vs. Serbia ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. New Zealand vs. Jordan ESPN+ Group Phase
8:30 a.m. Greece vs. USA ESPN2 Group Phase
4 a.m. Venezuela vs. Cape Verde ESPN+ Group Phase
7:30 a.m. Georgia vs. Slovenia ESPN+ Group Phase
5:30 a.m. Côte d’Ivoire vs. Iran ESPN+ Group Phase
9:30 a.m. Brazil vs. Spain ESPN+ Group Phase
Tuesday, Aug. 29 4 a.m. Angola vs. Dominican Republic ESPN+ Group Phase
8 a.m. Philippines vs. Italy ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. Egypt vs. Mexico ESPN+ Group Phase
8:30 a.m. Montenegro vs. Lithuania ESPN+ Group Phase
3:30 a.m. Germany vs. Finland ESPN+ Group Phase
7 a.m. Australia vs. Japan ESPN+ Group Phase
5:30 a.m. Lebanon vs. France ESPN+ Group Phase
9:30 a.m. Canada vs. Latvia ESPN+ Group Phase
Wednesday, Aug. 30 4 a.m. South Sudan vs. Serbia ESPN+ Group Phase
8 a.m. China vs. Puerto Rico ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. USA vs. Jordan ESPN2 Group Phase
8:30 a.m. Greece vs. New Zealand ESPN+ Group Phase
4 a.m. Georgia vs. Venezuela ESPN+ Group Phase
7:30 a.m. Slovenia vs. Cape Verde ESPN+ Group Phase
5:30 a.m. Côte d’Ivoire vs. Brazil ESPN+ Group Phase
9:30 a.m. Iran vs. Spain ESPN+ Group Phase
Thursday, Aug. 31 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
Friday, Sept. 1 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
Saturday, Sept. 2 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
Sunday, Sept. 3 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase
Tuesday, Sept. 5 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Quarterfinal #1
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN2 Quarterfinal #2
Wednesday, Sept. 6 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Quarterfinal #3
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Quarterfinal #4
Thursday, Sept. 7 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 5th to 8th Place
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 5th to 8th Place
Friday, Sept. 8 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Semifinal #1
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN2 Semifinal #2
Saturday, Sept. 9 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 5th to 8th Place
4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 5th to 8th Place
Sunday, Sept. 10 4:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Third Place Game
8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN2 Championship Final
Sign Up
espnplus.com

ESPN+

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

Sign Up
$9.99 / month
espnplus.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.