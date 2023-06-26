ESPN To Broadcast All 92 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Games; 86 to Stream Exclusively on ESPN+

If you’ve been missing basketball season since the end of the NBA Finals, then ESPN has some good news for you. All 92 games of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup will air on ESPN platforms beginning in August. In total, 86 games will stream live on ESPN+ and six will air exclusively on ESPN2, three of which will be first-round games featuring the United States.

Team USA has first-round matchups against New Zealand on Aug. 26, Greece on Aug. 28, and Jordan on Aug. 30. This year’s World Cup takes place across three East Asian countries in Japan, the Phillippines, and Indonesia, so be ready for an early wake-up call if you want to watch the games live.

“This is excellent news for basketball fans in the USA. We are excited to join hands again with ESPN with this partnership that will showcase all 92 games of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023,” FIBA’s Frank Leenders said. “This will bring with it more new synergies that will make basketball more accessible and enjoyable for fans leading up to our biggest event that is to be co-hosted for the first time across three countries this August and September.”

There have only been four instances since 1950 in which the United States has not made it to the final four in this tournament. However, the last time that FIBA held the event in 2019 was one of those years. The U.S. looks to rebound and capture a record-sixth FIBA World Cup gold medal, though it won’t be easy based on the team they’re sending over. The starting five consists of Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and Tyrese Haliburton at guard, while Paolo Banchero and Mikal Bridges make up the forwards.

Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson, Bobby Portis, and Austin Reaves will be the bench players. The only true center on the team is Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz. Team USA may be the deepest team, but other nations will have more talented players. Greece will have the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Solvenia will have Luka Doncic, and Serbia will have recent NBA champion Nikola Jokic on the roster.

“ESPN is excited to once again partner with FIBA and showcase this global event as well as all of the tremendous international talent,” ESPN’s senior director of programming Ashley O’Connor said. “We’re proud to serve basketball fans with live event coverage of the sport on a year-round basis.”

The FIBA Basketball World Cup begins on Friday, Aug. 25, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 10 with the Championship game.

What Is the Broadcast Schedule for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup?

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Round Friday, Aug. 25 4 a.m. Angola vs. Italy ESPN+ Group Phase 8 a.m. Dominican Republic vs. Philippines ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. Mexico vs. Montenegro ESPN+ Group Phase 8:30 a.m. Egypt vs. Lithuania ESPN+ Group Phase 4 a.m. Finland vs. Australia ESPN+ Group Phase 8 a.m. Germany vs. Japan ESPN+ Group Phase 5 a.m. Latvia vs. Lebanon ESPN+ Group Phase 9:30 a.m. Canada vs. France ESPN+ Group Phase Saturday, Aug. 26 4 a.m. South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico ESPN+ Group Phase 8 a.m. Serbia vs. China ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. Jordan vs. Greece ESPN+ Group Phase 8:30 a.m. USA vs. New Zealand ESPN2 Group Phase 4 a.m. Cape Verde vs. Georgia ESPN+ Group Phase 7:30 a.m. Slovenia vs. Venezuela ESPN+ Group Phase 5:30 a.m. Iran vs. Brazil ESPN+ Group Phase 9:30 a.m. Spain vs. Côte d’Ivoire ESPN+ Group Phase Sunday, Aug. 27 4 a.m. Italy vs. Dominican Republic ESPN+ Group Phase 8 a.m. Philippines vs. Angola ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. Montenegro vs. Egypt ESPN+ Group Phase 8:30 a.m. Lithuania vs. Mexico ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. Australia vs. Germany ESPN+ Group Phase 8 a.m. Japan vs. Finland ESPN+ Group Phase 5:30 a.m. Lebanon vs. Canada ESPN+ Group Phase 9:30 a.m. France vs. Latvia ESPN+ Group Phase Monday, Aug. 28 4 a.m. China vs. South Sudan ESPN+ Group Phase 8 a.m. Puerto Rico vs. Serbia ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. New Zealand vs. Jordan ESPN+ Group Phase 8:30 a.m. Greece vs. USA ESPN2 Group Phase 4 a.m. Venezuela vs. Cape Verde ESPN+ Group Phase 7:30 a.m. Georgia vs. Slovenia ESPN+ Group Phase 5:30 a.m. Côte d’Ivoire vs. Iran ESPN+ Group Phase 9:30 a.m. Brazil vs. Spain ESPN+ Group Phase Tuesday, Aug. 29 4 a.m. Angola vs. Dominican Republic ESPN+ Group Phase 8 a.m. Philippines vs. Italy ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. Egypt vs. Mexico ESPN+ Group Phase 8:30 a.m. Montenegro vs. Lithuania ESPN+ Group Phase 3:30 a.m. Germany vs. Finland ESPN+ Group Phase 7 a.m. Australia vs. Japan ESPN+ Group Phase 5:30 a.m. Lebanon vs. France ESPN+ Group Phase 9:30 a.m. Canada vs. Latvia ESPN+ Group Phase Wednesday, Aug. 30 4 a.m. South Sudan vs. Serbia ESPN+ Group Phase 8 a.m. China vs. Puerto Rico ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. USA vs. Jordan ESPN2 Group Phase 8:30 a.m. Greece vs. New Zealand ESPN+ Group Phase 4 a.m. Georgia vs. Venezuela ESPN+ Group Phase 7:30 a.m. Slovenia vs. Cape Verde ESPN+ Group Phase 5:30 a.m. Côte d’Ivoire vs. Brazil ESPN+ Group Phase 9:30 a.m. Iran vs. Spain ESPN+ Group Phase Thursday, Aug. 31 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase Friday, Sept. 1 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase Saturday, Sept. 2 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase Sunday, Sept. 3 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Group Phase Tuesday, Sept. 5 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Quarterfinal #1 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN2 Quarterfinal #2 Wednesday, Sept. 6 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Quarterfinal #3 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Quarterfinal #4 Thursday, Sept. 7 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 5th to 8th Place 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 5th to 8th Place Friday, Sept. 8 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Semifinal #1 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN2 Semifinal #2 Saturday, Sept. 9 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 5th to 8th Place 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 5th to 8th Place Sunday, Sept. 10 4:30 a.m. TBD ESPN+ Third Place Game 8:30 a.m. TBD ESPN2 Championship Final