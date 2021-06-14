Euro 2020: How to Watch Spain vs. Sweden Live For Free Online Without Cable

Europe’s largest tournament is finally here. After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

How to Stream Spain vs. Sweden

When: Monday, June 14th at 3pm ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Spain will kickoff Euro 2020 against Sweden, who will look to lvaro Morata and Ferran Torres up front. Dejan Kulusevski will miss the match due to a positive test for COVID-19.

Spain will be on their home turf playing at Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja for al three of their Group Stage matches. Many place them as the favorite in the group, which includes Poland and Slovakia, as well as Sweden.

How to Stream the Spain vs. Sweden Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options