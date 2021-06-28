 Skip to Content
Euro 2020 Round of 16: How to Watch France vs. Switzerland Live For Free Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

France will face Switzerland in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020. Spain was second in Group E with 5 points, while Croatia snuck into the Round of 16 with four points in Group D.

How to Stream France vs. Switzerland

France and Switzerland have had four draws in their last five head-to-head matches in International play. France did defeat the Swiss 5-2 in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. In their last match, Switzerland and France had a 0-0 draw during the Euro 2016 Group Stage.

After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme. The preliminaries are over, the seeding is set, and it’s time to see which nation will claim Euro 2020. Will a known soccer power like Portugal, England, France, or Germany take the trophy, or will a Cinderella story pull off a shocking run to the title?

How to Stream the France vs. Switzerland Round of 16 Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TUDN and ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: TUDN and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

France vs. Switzerland Preview

