Euro 2020 Round of 16: How to Watch France vs. Switzerland Live For Free Online Without Cable

France will face Switzerland in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020. Spain was second in Group E with 5 points, while Croatia snuck into the Round of 16 with four points in Group D.

France and Switzerland have had four draws in their last five head-to-head matches in International play. France did defeat the Swiss 5-2 in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. In their last match, Switzerland and France had a 0-0 draw during the Euro 2016 Group Stage.

After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme. The preliminaries are over, the seeding is set, and it’s time to see which nation will claim Euro 2020. Will a known soccer power like Portugal, England, France, or Germany take the trophy, or will a Cinderella story pull off a shocking run to the title?

