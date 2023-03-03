Everything You Need to Know About ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,’ Netflix’s First-Ever Live Event

Chris Rock is ready to tell it like it is once again. The renowned stand-up comedian is set to unveil his newest comedy special “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” on Saturday, March 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET on Netflix. The special is sure to cover a wide range of topics, including the infamous “slap” incident between Rock and Will Smith during the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.

Outside of Rock’s performance itself, the most intriguing thing about the show is that it will be Netflix’s first-ever livestream. The world’s largest streamer has long been seen as an innovator in the industry, but this time it’s behind a few of its biggest competitors; Disney+, Prime Video and HBO Max have all tried their hand at live events before.

Still, there’s no doubting the special will be a big achievement for Netflix. Check out a full schedule of how you can watch it below, and get all the details about the special pre and post-show festivities Netflix has planned!

How to Watch ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’

When: Pre-show Starts Saturday, March 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Pre-show Starts Saturday, March 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Netflix

About ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’

Since April 2022, Rock has been traveling the globe as part of his Ego Death World Tour, which marked his return to live comedy after a five-year break. “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” is the latest stop on that tour, coming live from Baltimore’s iconic Hippodrome Theatre.

Make sure you’re seated and comfortable, because Rock brought along some of his famous friends to get the night started. Airing live from The World Famous Comedy Store on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip, the pre-show will be hosted by comedian and actor Ronny Chieng with appearances from Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones and Deon Cole, among others.

Half an hour before Rock goes live, friends and fellow comedians will start to count down to the historic stand-up event. Expect to see live commentary and special messages from Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, George Lopez, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Sir Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, Tracy Morgan, Wanda Sykes, Woody Harrelson and more.

Right after the show, David Spade and Dana Carvey will tap in as co-hosts for “The Show After the Show.” The duo are bringing along some special friends to join them live from The Comedy Store, including JB Smoove and six-time NBA champion and MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to wrap up the epic night.

Schedule for ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’

A “Watch Live” red play button will be available at 9:20 p.m. ET on Netflix so members can join a waiting room before “The Show Before the Show” officially begins at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Time (ET) Event 9:30 p.m. “The Show Before the Show,” hosted by Ronnie Chieng, featuring special guests 10:00 p.m. “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” Special Immediately Following “The Show After the Show,” hosted by David Spade and Dana Carvey

Will ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’ be Available in 4K?

Sadly, no. Although Netflix Premium customers can watch select content in ultra-high-definition 4K as part of their subscription, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” will not be available to stream live in 4K.

Will ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’ be Available On-Demand?

Yes! The show will be available to watch on Netflix on-demand after its conclusion, but “The Show Before the Show” and “The Show After the Show” will not. If you want to catch those, you’ll have to make sure you tune in live starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

If You Arrive Late, Can You Start the Show Over?

Yes you can. Although “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” is a livestream, users who do not make it in time for the start of the special will be able to rewind and start over. All users will have the ability to pause and rewind during the stream.

Can You Stream ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’ For Free?

Sadly, no. Although it has offered free viewing windows in the past, Netflix does not currently offer a free trial to new or existing users at this time.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.