Everything You Need to Know About Duo Premium, the New Disney Bundle Available Now

Price increases around the streaming industry may be necessary for executives trying to keep their shareholders and Wall Street happy, but for consumers, they remain a tolerable nuisance at best. Disney’s three streaming services Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are all rising in price on Oct. 12, but the company does still offer plenty of ways to bundle those services and save money.

In fact, as of Sept. 6, there’s a new way to bundle Disney streamers, titled “Duo Premium.” It offers both Hulu and Disney+ without ads, at a price much less expensive than buying those two services separately. But how much will you save with this new option, and what are your other choices to stream Disney entertainment?

The new version of the Disney Bundle features ad-free versions of Disney+ and Hulu, but omits ESPN+. For users who are just looking to get as much commercial-free entertainment as possible, but aren’t necessarily big sports fans, Duo Premium is perfect.

This new combination of streamers costs $19.99 per month. For context, ad-free Disney+ is currently $10.99 per month, and rises to $13.99 on Oct. 12. Ad-free Hulu costs $14.99 monthly now, and will increase in price to $17.99 next month. Users will save 23% over the current price by utilizing Duo Premium, and when the prices go up on Oct. 12 the new bundle will represent a 38% savings over what you’d pay to get the two services separately.

No, Disney has not announced any plans to attach a free trial to any of its Disney Bundles.

No worries there, users can still sign up for the Trio Premium bundle for $19.99 per month, which includes ad-free Disney+ and Hulu, and ESPN+ — which always features ads during live events. That’s the same price as Duo Premium for now, but in October Trio Premium rises in price to $24.99 per month (42% savings over buying the services separately).

Users will get the full streaming libraries of both Disney+ and Hulu. Top-name franchises like Marvel and Star Wars are housed on Disney+, and both have a new release available in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Ahsoka,” respectively. Disney+ has a wide variety of content for kids and parents; from National Geographic content to classic Disney animation and live-action remakes such as “The Little Mermaid,” and from “Bluey” to “The Simpsons,” it’s hard not to find something to watch on the service.

Hulu is more for parents than kids, but there’s still a wide variety of genres and titles on the service. Users can watch stunning original series like “The Bear,” a wide variety of animated titles for adults like “Family Guy” and “Bob's Burgers” in the Animayhem hub, titles from FX like “Justified: City Primeval” and much more. In addition to being the next-day streaming home of primetime titles from ABC and Fox, Hulu also has top movies from 2022 like “The Menu” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

As mentioned, all three Disney streaming services are rising in price as of Oct. 12. Take a look at the price options for all Disney streamers and bundles as of Oct. 12 below.