Everything You Need to Know About Duo Premium, the New Disney Bundle Available Now
Price increases around the streaming industry may be necessary for executives trying to keep their shareholders and Wall Street happy, but for consumers, they remain a tolerable nuisance at best. Disney’s three streaming services Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are all rising in price on Oct. 12, but the company does still offer plenty of ways to bundle those services and save money.
In fact, as of Sept. 6, there’s a new way to bundle Disney streamers, titled “Duo Premium.” It offers both Hulu and Disney+ without ads, at a price much less expensive than buying those two services separately. But how much will you save with this new option, and what are your other choices to stream Disney entertainment?
What Comes With the New Disney Bundle Option?
The new version of the Disney Bundle features ad-free versions of Disney+ and Hulu, but omits ESPN+. For users who are just looking to get as much commercial-free entertainment as possible, but aren’t necessarily big sports fans, Duo Premium is perfect.
How Much is the New Disney Bundle?
This new combination of streamers costs $19.99 per month. For context, ad-free Disney+ is currently $10.99 per month, and rises to $13.99 on Oct. 12. Ad-free Hulu costs $14.99 monthly now, and will increase in price to $17.99 next month. Users will save 23% over the current price by utilizing Duo Premium, and when the prices go up on Oct. 12 the new bundle will represent a 38% savings over what you’d pay to get the two services separately.
Will There Be a Free Trial of the New Disney Bundle?
No, Disney has not announced any plans to attach a free trial to any of its Disney Bundles.
What If I Want ESPN+ Included in Disney Bundle?
No worries there, users can still sign up for the Trio Premium bundle for $19.99 per month, which includes ad-free Disney+ and Hulu, and ESPN+ — which always features ads during live events. That’s the same price as Duo Premium for now, but in October Trio Premium rises in price to $24.99 per month (42% savings over buying the services separately).
What’s Available With Disney Duo Premium?
Users will get the full streaming libraries of both Disney+ and Hulu. Top-name franchises like Marvel and Star Wars are housed on Disney+, and both have a new release available in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Ahsoka,” respectively. Disney+ has a wide variety of content for kids and parents; from National Geographic content to classic Disney animation and live-action remakes such as “The Little Mermaid,” and from “Bluey” to “The Simpsons,” it’s hard not to find something to watch on the service.
Hulu is more for parents than kids, but there’s still a wide variety of genres and titles on the service. Users can watch stunning original series like “The Bear,” a wide variety of animated titles for adults like “Family Guy” and “Bob's Burgers” in the Animayhem hub, titles from FX like “Justified: City Primeval” and much more. In addition to being the next-day streaming home of primetime titles from ABC and Fox, Hulu also has top movies from 2022 like “The Menu” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
What Will Disney Streaming Services Cost When Price Increases Take Effect?
As mentioned, all three Disney streaming services are rising in price as of Oct. 12. Take a look at the price options for all Disney streamers and bundles as of Oct. 12 below.
|Subscription
|Tier
|Monthly
|Annual
|Disney+
|With Ads (No Change)
|$7.99
|N/A
|No Ads
|$13.99
|$139.99
|Hulu
|With Ads (No Change)
|$7.99
|$79.99
|No Ads
|$17.99
|N/A
|Disney+ (With Ads) Add-On (No Change)
|$2.00
|N/A
|ESPN+ on Hulu Add-On
|$10.99
|N/A
|ESPN+
|With Ads
|$10.99
|$109.99
|UFC PPV (standalone) (No Change)
|$79.99 (per event)
|N/A
|UFC PPV + Annual
|N/A
|$134.98
|Bundle Offerings
|Duo Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads) – NEW
|$19.99
|N/A
|Duo Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) (No Change)
|$9.99
|N/A
|Trio Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)
|$24.99
|N/A
|Trio Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)
|$14.99
|N/A
|Hulu + Live TV
|With Ads
|$76.99
|N/A
|No Ads
|$89.99
|N/A
-
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $139.99 / year ($11.67/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up
-
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
-
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.