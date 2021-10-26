Everything You Need to Know About HBO Max’s European Launch

HBO Max is coming to Europe starting today (October 26th), bringing WarnerMedia’s vast library of content to Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra. Here’s everything you need to know about its launch — and what to expect if HBO Max isn’t available in your country just yet.

Which Countries in Europe Will Have HBO Max?

Today, HBO Max debuts in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra. In 2022, HBO Max will expand to Turkey, Portugal, Greece, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, and the Netherlands, as well as “Central & Eastern Europe” according to the company. HBO Max is aiming to launch in 190 territories around the world by 2026.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

HBO Max Europe Pricing — As of October 2021

Through November 30th, new customers will get 50% off the standard monthly price for the lifetime of their subscription. In Spain and Finland, for example, this means new customers will pay just €4.49 a month.

Country Existing HBO monthly subscription New HBO Max monthly subscription New HBO Max annual subscription Sweden (Kr) 109 Kr 89 Kr 699 Kr Norway (Kr) 109 Kr 89 Kr 699 Kr Denmark (Kr) 99 Kr 79 Kr 599 Kr Finland (€) €10,95 €8,99 €69,99 Spain (€) €8,99 €8,99 €69,99

Pricing for Andorra is currently unknown.

What Content Will Be Available on HBO Max in Europe?

HBO Max’s library will likely consist of everything available in the U.S. This means viewers will have access to landmark series like “The Sopranos,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Game of Thrones,” and “The Wire.”

HBO Max in Europe will get Warner Media theatrical releases 45-days after they appear in theaters. At launch, movies coming to HBO Max include Reminiscence, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat.

New European productions include Danish drama Kamikaze, the second season of Norwegian hit Beforeigners, and the return of Juan Carrasco in Venga Juan and Dafne and the Rest.

What Features Are Available on HBO Max?

Just like in the U.S., each account can create up to five user profiles and offers three concurrent streams. While most content is available in HD with Dolby Digital, select titles are available in 4K with Dolby Atmos.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream HBO Max?

You can download and sign-up for HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Learn more by viewing our HBO Max supported devices guide.