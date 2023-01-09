EXCLUSIVE: FOX Weather Launches New Daily Programming Schedule Featuring Meteorologist Amy Freeze

No matter where you live in the United States, at some point during the year, chances are good that you will find yourself in the center of some sort of inclement weather. Be it a hurricane, a blizzard, a tornado, a fire, or just a significant thunderstorm, having access to real-time information can be the difference between life and death.

To keep you as up-to-date as possible, the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel FOX Weather is debuting a new daily broadcast schedule featuring some of the most respected hosts and meteorologists in business. But covering the weather is about more than just storm coverage, so the channel is bringing 18 hours of live shows to viewers across the country to make sure that they have all of the information they need for their morning commutes as well as during natural disasters.

The Streamable can exclusively report that FOX Weather is kicking off 2023 with an updated and refreshed lineup beginning Monday, Jan. 9. Most notably, FOX Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze will debut a brand new show called “Weather Command” from 9 a.m. to 12 noon ET every weekday. Freeze will anchor the show on her own — a first for FOX Weather — and it will emanate daily from the FOX Weather HQ in New York.

The new FOX Weather daily schedule will be:

6 a.m.-9 a.m. ET: “FOX Weather First” anchored by Britta Merwin and Jason Frazer

“FOX Weather First” anchored by Britta Merwin and Jason Frazer 9 a.m.-12 noon ET: “Weather Command” anchored by Amy Freeze

“Weather Command” anchored by Amy Freeze 12 noon -4 p.m. ET: “America’s Weather Center” anchored by Kendall Smith, Craig Herrera, and Michael Estime

“America’s Weather Center” anchored by Kendall Smith, Craig Herrera, and Michael Estime 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET: “FOX Weather Across America” anchored by Brigit Mahoney and Stephen Morgan

“FOX Weather Across America” anchored by Brigit Mahoney and Stephen Morgan 7 p.m.-10 p.m. ET: “FOX Weather Live” anchored by Marissa Torres and Steve Bender

“FOX Weather Live” anchored by Marissa Torres and Steve Bender 10 p.m.-12 midnight ET: “FOX Weather @ Night” anchored by Kendall Smith and Stephen Morgan

“’Weather Command’ is a show with real-time forecasting,” Freeze told The Streamable. “It’s more than radar and crunching numbers — it’s a conversation that brings perspective to science. Everyday weather is a concern in our individual days for how we operate, but weather is also a liability in communities and our nation’s economy. On ‘Weather Command’ we bring insight to the unknowns of the whys of the weather.”

Having worked at New York City’s WABC-TV and Chicago’s WFLD, Freeze has served as a fill-in meteorologist for ABC’s “Good Morning America.” She has also recently been nominated by the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes as Meteorologist of the Year for their 2023 National Weatherperson of the year.

“Weather Command” will not only focus on Freeze’s experience and expertise but will also harness the newsgathering capabilities of over 120 meteorologists from FOX affiliates around the country to offer the most important local, regional, and national weather reporting possible.

“FOX Weather’s new show ‘Weather Command’ is the next evolution in weather coverage,” FOX Weather president Sharri Berg told The Streamable. “Every morning, Amy invites the audience into the Weather conversation, featuring a new ‘expert desk,’ leveraging the power of FOX reporting, and breaking down the news, forecasts and aftermath with context. As we build on the momentum of audience growth in both ‘peacetime’ and severe weather events, the FOX Weather team and talent is being positioned for continued success.”

After launching on Oct. 25, 2021, FOX Weather reached more than 1 million downloads during its first week, and during Hurricane Ian last September, viewers watched 313.2 million minutes of storm coverage on FoxWeather.com.

Available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, FOX Weather is also on internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW, the FOX News app, Tubi, Amazon News, YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Xumo, Vidgo, and WideOpenWest (WOW!).

On linear, FOX Weather is currently accessible across FTS’s Diginet footprint in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando, Milwaukee, and Austin. The streaming service also simulcasts one hour per weekday and two hours on weekends on FTS’s 11 duopoly stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Orlando.