Facebook Watch No Longer Available on Apple TV; Remains Active on Other Smart TVs

“Pivot to video” has been an oft-debated (and increasingly derided) rallying cry for many in the media world in recent years, primarily led by Facebook’s adoption of video content. However, now it is the Meta social media platform’s turn to pivot as the Facebook Watch app is no longer available on Apple TV.

The app formerly allowed viewers to watch Facebook videos and livestreams on their TV, as well as exclusive scripted shows, reality programs, legacy series, documentaries, and live sports including Major League Baseball games. However, as Meta has attempted to follow the success of TikTok and embrace short-form, user-generated content known as Reels on Instagram, that has become the focus for much of Facebook Watch.

With the focus of the app itself changing, 9to5Mac is reporting that Facebook Watch has been discontinued from tvOS following its most recent update. While the app — complete with a new logo — is still available in the App Store, when users attempt to open Facebook Watch, they receive a message informing them that the app “is no longer available.” They are then directed to watch the website where they can watch all of Facebook Watch’s videos.

As there is no dedicated web browser built into Apple TV devices, the only way to watch Facebook videos on Apple TVs is now via AirPlay. However, that does not mean that the Facebook Watch app has been sunset on all Smart TVs. To date, the app still remains active and available on all other devices. 9to5Mac attributes this to the fact that Apple TV has not caught on as a platform like the company’s mobile devices have.

“Just like watchOS, tvOS has been losing multiple apps recently as developers don’t seem to care about the platform,” Filipe Espósito wrote earlier this week. “After all, unlike the iPhone and iPad, Apple TV is not exactly a popular device.”