Fan Duel TV Announces New Slate of Sports-Gambling Focused Shows from The Ringer

Spotify isn’t content to simply be the biggest audio streaming platform in the world as the company has announced a continuation of its deal with FanDuel TV to bring video podcasts and new shows to the sports-gambling channel from The Ringer beginning on Tuesday, April 4.

The Ringer, a sports and entertainment website and podcast network acquired by Spotify in 2020, will launch a slate of sports-themed programming available exclusively on FanDuel TV. The content company will license select video podcasts to FanDuel TV — including existing shows adapted for FanDuel TV — and a slate of new shows.

“We’re thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership to include creating content for FanDuel TV,” The Ringer’s managing director Geoff Chow said. “It’s exciting to bring The Ringer’s signature blend of enthusiasm and expertise to this new audience.”

The Ringer on FanDuel TV will focus on the biggest moments in sports and will aim to give audiences the best information and insight in order to place the best bets possible. The Ringer’s slate includes new shows like “Beyond the Arc,” an NBA-focused show with host Kevin O’Connor, and “Through The Ringer,” a sports-gambling show looking across the world of sports hosted by Tate Frazier and featuring a rotating panel of Ringer’s experts.

Also included in The Ringer’s FanDuel TV lineup will be a handful of successful podcasts, including golf show “Fairway Rollin’,” which will be adapted for TV and perfectly timed for The Masters this week.

“We are extremely excited for this partnership and further strengthening our relationship with The Ringer. They are home to one of the strongest podcast networks in the world and FanDuel TV can help define a new medium for distributing its content,” FanDuel’s chief commercial officer Mike Raffensperger said. “FanDuel TV is the perfect platform to showcase The Ringer’s top personalities, broaden their audiences and become flagship programming for the network.”

The Spring slate of The Ringer shows on FanDuel TV includes:

“Beyond the Arc with Kevin O’Connor”: Kevin presents his pressing NBA observations, uses film to explain why a given team may be succeeding or in crisis, looks ahead to the draft, and much more

“Through The Ringer”: Hosted by Tate Frazier, “Through The Ringer” presents conversations with The Ringer’s deep bench of experts to discuss the top sports stories of the day

“East Coast Bias”: The “East Coast Bias” crew, John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House, talk all things sports betting and share the other major events that they’re following and betting on.

“Fairway Rollin”: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard break down the latest golf headlines, preview and review the most important tournaments, and delve into the world of golf gambling.

Additional programming will be announced in line with the ever-evolving sports seasons.

FanDuel TV is broadly distributed on linear television through leading cable and satellite distributors including Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Verizon FIOS, DIRECTV, DISH, Cox Communications, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

The first two weeks of The Ringer programming on FanDuel TV includes:

Week of April 3:

Tuesday, April 4th: Fairway Rollin’ (Masters Preview Special)

Fairway Rollin’ (Masters Preview Special) Wednesday, April 5th: East Coast Bias

East Coast Bias Thursday, April 6th: Through The Ringer

Week of April 10: