How to Watch Every Fast & Furious Movie Online

Rev up your engines and get ready for an adrenaline-pumping high-octane ride that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat! Get in on two decades worth of hijackings, gang wars, drift racing, and bitter rivalries that’ll keep you entertained from Los Angeles to Tokyo. Check out our list below if you’re ready to strap in, catch up, and watch the Fast and Furious Films in order. Most of the movies are available to watch on Google Play, but many of them can also be streamed, rented, or purchased on other services.

Simply click each title to see where they’re offered, and choose the one that’s best for you.

Fast & Furious Online Streaming Guide

Street racing master Domenic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is suspected of masterminding a series of big-rig hijackings in Los Angeles. When undercover cop Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) infiltrates Toretto’s iconoclastic crew, he falls for Toretto’s sister, Mia (Jordana Brewster) and must choose a side: The gang or the LAPD.

It’s a major double-cross when former police officer Brian O’Conner teams up with his ex-con buddy Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) to transport a shipment of “dirty” money for shady Miami-based import-export dealer Carter Verone. All is not as it seems, however; the guys are actually working with undercover agent Monica Fuentes (Eva Mendes) to bring Verone down.

Directed by Philip Atwell, The Turbocharged Prelude is a short film featuring Paul Walker, reprising his role as Brian O’Conner. It features a short series of sequences which bridge The Fast and The Furious with its first sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious.

In order to avoid a jail sentence, Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) heads to Tokyo to live with his military father. Here he finds himself embroiled in the underground world of drift racing. This is also the first film in the franchise to introduce recurring racer thief Han Seoul-Oh (Sung Kang).

When crime brings them back to familiar turf, fugitive ex-con Dom Toretto reignites his feud with agent Brian O’Conner on the streets of L.A. This time, however, they are forced to confront a shared enemy. Dom and Brian must give in to an uncertain new trust if they hope to outmaneuver him, pushing the limits of what’s possible behind the wheel.

The film tells the backstory about the characters and events leading up to the explosive oil truck heist in Fast & Furious.

Now operating against the law, former cop Brian O’Conner partners with ex-con Dom Toretto. Since Brian and Mia Toretto broke Dom out of custody, they’ve blown across many borders to elude authorities. Now backed into a corner in Rio de Janeiro, they must pull one last job if they’re going to reclaim their freedom.

If he’s going to take down a team of mercenaries, Hobbs has to bring the band back together! He recruits Dominic and Brian, but events take an unexpected turn when Dominic discovers his presumed-dead girlfriend, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez).

Deckard Shaw seeks revenge against Dominic Toretto and his family for his comatose brother. Dom is offered assistance by the mysterious Mr. Nobody, as long as he can help him obtain the computer program God’s Eye, and save its creator from mercenary terrorist Mose Jakande (Djimon Hounsou).

An unknown woman has seduced Dom into the world of crime, and he’s out to betray those closest to him. The crew faces trials that will test them as never before.

A spin-off of The Fate of the Furious, U.S. Diplomatic Security Service Agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and lawless outcast Shaw must join forces. When they first faced off, they just swapped smacks and bad words, but an emerging threat brings them to meet their differences: The cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) threatens the future of humanity and it’s up to Hobbs and Shaw to bring him down.

Dominic Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son when a threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena). This release has been postponed due to the coronavirus, but it’s currently set to release May 28, 2021.

Postponed but still in production, Fast & Furious 10 will be the second-to-last installment in the Fast and Furious franchise.

