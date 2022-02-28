FIBA Basketball’s Courtside 1891 Streaming Service is Now Available for Early Access

FIBA, basketball’s international governing body, has announced a new way for fans to get their basketball fix with the introduction of Courtside 1891, a new subscription streaming service that’s chock-full of live ball from around the world.

The new app replaces LiveBasketball.tv as the primary live streaming subscription product of national team basketball. The first event that fans will get to see on the app is the February 2022 window of qualifying games for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. Games across all four regional World Cup Qualifiers will be live-streamed on the platform throughout the period.

After its official launch, Courtside 1891 will provide an even much broader array of basketball content — including live scores from the main elite basketball competitions and leagues across the world — while also aggregating highlights and other content from a range of sources.

Fans will have the opportunity to create profiles, allowing them to cultivate their own truly personalized basketball content experiences. The platform aims to provide streams, schedules, and scores centered on an individual user’s preferences in order to become a game center built just for them.

The NBA has been successful with its own digital platform in the form of NBA League Pass, so it is no surprise that other basketball organizations would attempt to capitalize on the ever-increasing interest in basketball around the world. NBA League Pass offers multiple subscription tiers and is available across nearly all devices from TV to computer to mobile.

Whether fans want access to games from only only team or from all 30 teams, an experience with out without ads, or they are only interested in NBA TV content, they can customize their experience through League Pass. FIBA hopes to have similar success and options with their Courtside 1891 platform.

Starting today, fans interested in signing up can visit the Courtside 1891 website and register to claim a 25% discount off an annual pass. Currently, fans can get one year of service for $31.99. The Courtside 1891 App is available for download in Apple App Store and the Google Play store.