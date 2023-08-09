FIBA World Cup Pass Now Available on NBA App, Allowing Fans to Stream 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Live

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is getting plenty of attention these days, and rightly so. But there’s another World Cup set to begin this month that sports fans may not be as aware of which starts up very soon: the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The FIBA World Cup brings basketball players from all over the globe together to play for their team’s national squad in a competition that’s gaining notoriety fast. The tournament starts Friday, Aug. 25, and cord-cutting fans will soon have a completely new way to watch the World Cup, using the same app they use to can stream NBA League Pass.

The NBA has announced it is partnering with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to bring FIBA’s digital platform “Courtside 1891” to the NBA app. Courtside 1891 will allow users in more than 20 countries to buy FIBA World Cup Pass, which will allow them to stream games from the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup live, as well as watch extended highlights, on-demand replays and get instant analysis.

Players like Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Rudy Gobert and many more will play in the World Cup this year, so fans won’t want to miss it. The FIBA World Cup Pass costs $14.99 per month, or users can upgrade to the Premium version for $19.99 to cut out some ads and get access to more games on-demand.

NBA League Pass managed to double its subscriber total during the 2022-23 season, and the stepped-up availability of FIBA World Cup Pass will only help users to increasingly think of the NBA as a sport they can watch on TV or via digital streaming. That’s an important goal, as the league looks to sell a streaming-exclusive package of games in its next broadcasting deal, and may have to turn to streaming for its local broadcast rights this season as well.