FIFA Launches Soccer-Specific Streaming Service, FIFA+

With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar coming up at the end of the year, FIFA — soccer’s international governing body — announced on Tuesday that they had launched their own free streaming service called FIFA+. The platform will provide thousands of live and archived games as well as news, analysis, and information for tournaments around the world.

FIFA+ will also be the home for original series and documentaries from and about the biggest names in the beautiful game. The organization’s president Gianni Infantino said that this service represents “a cultural shift in the way different types of football fans want to connect with and explore the global game.”

The platform is available now in five languages around the world: English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, with six other languages launching in June. The soccer streamer is available now on web and mobile devices with an app on connected TVs to debut later in the year.

FIFA is the latest sports organization to embrace streaming; in addition to their industry-leading MLB.TV, Major League Baseball has begun airing streaming-exclusive games on multiple platforms this season and the NFL is reportedly in the beginning stages on launching their own streaming service.

FIFA says that by the end of the year they will stream “the equivalent” of 40,000 games per year, but gave no indication as to what that specifically meant. The games will come from their 100 member associations across the globe and will roughly be comprised of 29,000 men’s games and 11,000 women’s matches.

At first, the streamer will focus on European leagues that have not yet received the international attention that the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, and others have enjoyed, as well as other men’s, women’s, and youth football leagues from around the world. Danish Superliga, Polish Ekstraklasa, and Slovak Fortuna Liga were mentioned as being in the initial round of leagues to be featured.

At launch, the streamer has plans to stream 1,400 matches but claims that the number will be “rising rapidly” as the year progresses. According to Deadline, “FIFA+ will also offer every FIFA Men’s and Women’s World Cup match recorded on camera, totalling more than 2,000 hours. The archive will launch with more than 2,500 videos dating back to the 1950s.”

Because FIFA claims to own the underlying rights for every game that it sanctions, they maintain that they have the authority to stream any game that they would like, either live or on-demand.

In addition to the on-field action, the service will also feature documentaries, docuseries, talk shows, and shorts, and they are in the process of acquiring other exclusive shows to round out their slate of FIFA+ Originals. The streamer will also host a channel called “Match Centre,” which will include a football informational database, daily news, interactive videos, quizzes, games, and match predictors.

According to Deadline, the original programs available now on the service include: