FIFA+ Adding New Features Ahead of 2022 World Cup

FIFA is getting fans from around the world ready for the 2022 World Cup by adding some new features to its live-streaming app, FIFA+. Among the new features include fantasy sports, official highlights, and total tournament coverage from the first match until the Cup is raised.

FIFA+ will include full tournament coverage from Qatar, including highlights and recaps. Fans from afar will have access to photos and videos from every match, the FIFA Fan Festival, around Qatar and beyond, almost as if they’re at the stadiums in person. According to FIFA, there will even be an option to watch content in sign language.

“FIFA+ is set to become the official companion experience for the tournament,” FIFA+ director Charlotte Burr said, “giving fans around the world a unique and personal experience and reshaping how they enjoy sport’s biggest tournament now and into the future.”

Lastly from content offerings, FIFA will include an extensive archive of both men’s and women’s World Cup matches (all of them, to be precise) and a slate of original programming, including the landmark docuseries “Captains” which intimately goes behind the scenes with six leading football icons.

For those lucky enough to attend the tournament in person, FIFA+ will offer augmented reality overlays with stats and other info to give you all the presentation value of an at-home experience while you’re in the stadium. The “FIFA+ Stadium Experience” provides heatmaps, insights, different camera angles, VAR replays like on TV, and much more. The all-new viewing experience is designed specifically to complement and enhance how those on the ground celebrate and support.

While you have a chance to breathe, FIFA+ will also offer in-app purchases for digital collectibles as well as a traditional FIFA store, stocked full of merchandise from the 32 qualified nations as well as wider FIFA Member Associations, merchandise, memorabilia, and accessories. It will also be home to a new line of FIFA products featuring artwork and designs inspired by storytelling from FIFA’s biggest events.

Lastly, FIFA+ will let you show off your team spirit with customization options while in the app. All you have to do is register for free, choose your favorite World Cup team, and enjoy a personalized feed full of news, highlights, insights, and analysis.