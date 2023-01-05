Fighter Pilot Film ‘Devotion’ to Stream on Paramount+, Skipping Sony’s Deal with Netflix for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Tie-In
Paramount+ is getting set to take to the skies once again. The service will host yet another hit aerial action film on Sunday, Jan. 8 when it will become the streaming home of Sony Pictures’ new movie “Devotion.”
The movie tells the story of Naval aviators Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner. Initially divided by the color of their skin, the two men form a close bond that helps them become the U.S. Navy’s most celebrated wingmen during the Korean War. Flying prop planes instead of the more technologically advanced jet fighters, Brown and Hudner must overcome both antiquated equipment and attitudes to forge a friendship and help win the war.
Watch a Trailer for ‘Devotion’:
“Devotion” came to theaters on Nov. 23, 2022, meaning its theatrical window will be 46 days in total, a few weeks shorter than The Streamable's estimate of 70 days. The film was well received by critics, garnering an 81% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Non-Paramount+ subscribers can find the film for purchase on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) marketplaces like Prime Video and iTunes on Jan. 8.
The film’s arrival on Paramount+ is a bit of a surprise. Sony’s deal with Netflix states that new releases are supposed to head to that streaming service for an exclusive window after leaving theaters. That deal, which was signed in 2021 and extends through 2026, has most recently sent movies like “Uncharted” and “Bullet Train” to the world’s largest streamer.
So how did “Devotion” end up on Paramount+? The move could be a byproduct of the success of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was not only Paramount’s top-grossing movie of 2022, but the top grossing movie of 2022 overall. No such deal has been announced by either Sony or Paramount, but it’s likely that Paramount purchased the streaming rights to “Devotion” to raise the profile of “Top Gun: Maverick” even further. “Top Gun: Maverick” was made available to stream on Paramount+ on Dec. 22.
Using “Devotion” as a promotional tool for “Top Gun: Maverick” makes plenty of sense from Paramount’s perspective. Glen Powell stars in both movies, portraying Hudner in “Devotion,” and the arrogant — but capable — pilot Jake “Hangman” Seresin in “Top Gun: Maverick.” Both films offer somewhat similar premises, appealing to fans of the aviation genre, while simultaneously being different enough thematically to make each movie an attractive viewing option.
