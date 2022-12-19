Fire TV Users Getting Access to Free Music Videos, News, Viral Videos, More

Christmas is just around the corner, but users of Amazon Fire TV devices are getting some early presents this week. Amazon has announced it is rolling out channels focused on free music videos, financial and entertainment news, esports offerings, and more to Fire TV device owners.

Music videos from artists on the Billboard Hot 100, including Taylor Swift, Drake, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Karol G, and Luke Combs began launching today, and the offerings will include a back catalog of classics from across genres. New content will be added daily, expanding the collection of music videos.

Fire TV customers can now find personalized recommendations based on their likes and viewing history, create their own mixes, or choose from more than 200 expert-selected playlists, such as “Top Holiday Hits,” “Best of 2022 Recap,” “Siempre Latino,” and “Country Today.” The free service also includes unlimited music video skips, lets customers search for artists and tracks, and can play a continuous stream of similar music videos.

How to access music videos on Fire TV

To get started, press the voice control button on your Fire TV remote and say “Alexa, find Music Videos,” or search “Music Videos” in the Appstore, then click the “Music Videos on Fire TV” tile. You may also find music video rows on the Fire TV Home screen; click on a tile in these rows to visit the app detail page.

Click “Get” on the app menu to download.

When the download is complete, select “Open.”

Start enjoying music videos!

In addition to music videos, Fire TV customers will now also have access to the following free content:

Business & Finance News: Timely financial insights and analysis from Bloomberg, The Street, CNBC, and other top providers.

Timely financial insights and analysis from Bloomberg, The Street, CNBC, and other top providers. Entertainment News: Coverage of movies, television, and celebrities from top brands including E! News and Mixible.

Coverage of movies, television, and celebrities from top brands including E! News and Mixible. Gaming News & Esports: Watch game previews and trailers, gaming news, developer interviews, how-to’s, esports, and more from providers including IGN, ESTV, and Crown Channel.

Watch game previews and trailers, gaming news, developer interviews, how-to’s, esports, and more from providers including IGN, ESTV, and Crown Channel. Viral Videos: Enjoy hilarious and jaw-dropping clips from Always Funny Videos, FailArmy, People Are Awesome, and The Pet Collective.

“Fire TV customers are turning to free ad-supported TV streaming (FAST) content to complement their streaming favorites. Since September, monthly hours streamed of this content grew more than 250%,” Fire TV’s Charlotte Maines said. “We’re excited to announce today that we’re offering customers more of the content they love, including music videos, gaming content, and viral videos–all for free.”