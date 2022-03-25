Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies at 50 - How to Stream His Concerts and Documentaries
The music world was shocked Friday night as the Foo Fighters announced the death of their longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins. He was found dead in a Bogotá, Colombia hotel room ahead of a planned concert. Hawkins was just 50 years old.
Hawkins was not the band’s first drummer. On the first album, Dave Grohl played all the musical parts himself, then slowly hired the musicians who would earn a spot in the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 after leaving Alanis Morissette’s band.
There is almost no more daunting task than joining an established mega-band, let alone as the drummer for a band founded by one of the most famous drummers of all time. (Remember that Grohl was Nirvana’s drummer.) Despite the hurdle, Hawkins proved a perfect match, and his chemistry with Grohl was undeniable.
In every concert, Grohl would rest his voice by switching places with Hawkins. As Grohl drummed, Hawkins would sing “Cold Day in the Sun,” or covers of “Under Pressure,” “Somebody to Love,” or, as in the video at the bottom of this article, some Led Zeppelin standards.
Fans are surely playing the band’s music to remember Hawkins’ legacy, but there are some critical films worth taking in if you’d like to get a better understanding of this one-of-a-kind rhythmic groundbreaker.
The Best of Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters: Back and ForthApril 5, 2011
This documentary chronicles the band’s rise from an idea in Grohl’s head to the largest stages in the world. It includes a moment when Hawkins is taken to the hospital for a drug overdose and Grohl explains how he convinced him to get clean. You’ll also see the creative process as the band records a new record at Grohl’s house while the musicians’ kids play in the swimming pool outside. It’s an incredible film.
Foo Fighters: Live at Wembley StadiumJune 24, 2008
This great concert captures the band’s 2008 stand at Wembley Stadium. The band is in excellent form here, closing out with Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones joining the group while Hawkins sings lead.
Foo Fighters: Skin and BonesNovember 28, 2006
Flashing back to the days of MTV Unplugged, the Foo Fighters recorded this rare acoustic concert. Watch and listen as Hawkins modifies his hard-driving style for the more subdued versions of these rock classics.
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction CeremonyNovember 20, 2021
The Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame just last year. They were inducted by none other than Paul McCartney. You can watch the entire ceremony on HBO Max.
Foo Fighters: Everywhere But HomeNovember 25, 2003
This film combines stadium shows, festival appearances, and intimate acoustic performances. Endearing behind-the-scenes footage shows the off-stage chemistry the band has always demonstrated.
Foo Fighters: Hyde ParkDecember 4, 2006
Recorded at Hyde Park in London, June 17th 2006, this 76 minute performance sees the Foo Fighters rock through some of their most popular material in front of a massive crowd, quoted in some media as nearly 100,000 people. At the time of this show, the band were touring in support of their excellent double album, In Your Honor.
Studio 666February 24, 2022
The band’s most recent project was a goofy horror movie. The guys move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.
Foo Fighters Sonic HighwaysOctober 17, 2014
The Foo Fighters commemorated their 20th anniversary by documenting the eight-city recording odyssey that produced their eighth studio album. The band recorded songs in Chicago, Austin, Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and New York, and this series delves into the musical history of each city.
JaggedSeptember 14, 2021
Although this documentary is focused on Alanis Morissette, Hawkins makes several appearances to share his experiences as her drummer. They also share how Hawkins had to break the news that he was leaving her to join the Foo Fighters.
Sound CityJanuary 18, 2013
The history of Sound City and their huge recording device; exploring how digital change has allowed ‘people that have no place’ in music to become stars. It follows former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighter David Grohl as he attempts to resurrect the studio back to former glories.
Hawkins appears in this documentary as well.