Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies at 50 - How to Stream His Concerts and Documentaries

The music world was shocked Friday night as the Foo Fighters announced the death of their longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins. He was found dead in a Bogotá, Colombia hotel room ahead of a planned concert. Hawkins was just 50 years old.

Hawkins was not the band’s first drummer. On the first album, Dave Grohl played all the musical parts himself, then slowly hired the musicians who would earn a spot in the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 after leaving Alanis Morissette’s band.

There is almost no more daunting task than joining an established mega-band, let alone as the drummer for a band founded by one of the most famous drummers of all time. (Remember that Grohl was Nirvana’s drummer.) Despite the hurdle, Hawkins proved a perfect match, and his chemistry with Grohl was undeniable.

In every concert, Grohl would rest his voice by switching places with Hawkins. As Grohl drummed, Hawkins would sing “Cold Day in the Sun,” or covers of “Under Pressure,” “Somebody to Love,” or, as in the video at the bottom of this article, some Led Zeppelin standards.

Fans are surely playing the band’s music to remember Hawkins’ legacy, but there are some critical films worth taking in if you’d like to get a better understanding of this one-of-a-kind rhythmic groundbreaker.