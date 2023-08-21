FOX Weather to Reach Millions of New Viewers via Deal with Samsung TV, Cox Cable

With Hurricane Hilary bearing down on the West Coast and tornado and hurricane season getting underway in other parts of the country, now is a perfect time for viewers to have free, reliable weather information. On Monday, the free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel FOX Weather announced that it inked deals with Samsung TV Plus and Cox cable to bring the channel to each provider’s customers.

Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the channel will be available on Samsung’s FAST and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service. Viewers with Samsung TVs made in 2016 or later will have access to FOX Weather on channel 1010. Additionally, viewers will be able to tune in on Samsung Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitors, Samsung Family Hub, and via the internet.

Cox Contour TV subscribers in several markets — including Vegas, Cleveland, and Phoenix — already is part of Cox’s Expanded Basic package. These additions will bring FOX Weather into 1.7 million new homes.

“As the fastest growing weather service in the country, we look forward to welcoming Samsung TV Plus users and Cox subscribers to FOX Weather’s innovative, best-in-class service,” FOX Weather president Sharri Berg said.

Since launching in October 2021, FOX Weather has expanded its reach to include numerous ad-supported and live TV streaming platforms including The Roku Channel, Fubo, YouTube TV, [Fire TV Channels][fire-tv], DIRECTV STREAM, Xumo Play, Vidgo, Plex, and more. The channel is also available as a diginet in major American markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and others.

Earlier this year, The Streamable exclusively reported that the channel had launched a brand-new daily schedule highlighted by FOX Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze’s morning show “Weather Command” which runs from 9 a.m. to 12 noon ET. The service builds on FOX News and FOX resources and works with 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. The station utilizes multiple radar systems — including an immersive mobile 3D radar — which offers users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term.