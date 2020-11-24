DEAL ALERT: Get Free MasterClass Access With this Black Friday Deal
Once you’ve tried MasterClass, you’ll be hooked. Some of the world’s leading thinkers, artists, athletes, and chefs are available to teach you their craft, and all you have to do is watch and listen to videos.
Right now, MasterClass is offering a phenomenal deal: Buy one membership, get one free. That means you could give a subscription as a gift, and then spend the next year sharpening your own skills without paying a penny. These all-access passes allow you to watch as many video courses as you like.
Simply sign up for an account, purchase an annual membership for $180 ($15/month), and then schedule delivery of the free membership whenever you want.
At The Streamable, we’ve used MasterClass and we can’t say enough about it. Every teacher offers advice that can apply to you, even if you may not be interested in the topic itself. For example, Steve Martin teaches comedy, but he also offers a lesson on preparing and delivering a speech - something that can help all of us.
More than 90 award-winning, world-class instructors are available to teach whenever you have a free moment to spare - the individual video lessons are brief, but you can binge several in a row. You can download and watch offline, you’ll get PDF workbooks for every class, and new classes are added every month! You can watch these MasterClass video lessons on an Amazon Fire TV device, Roku streaming stick, Apple TV, or your smartphone.
Here’s a preview of one of their more popular courses: Chris Voss Teaches the Art of Negotiation
These are just some of the classes you can take:
- Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking
- Judd Apatow Teaches Comedy
- Christina Aguilera Teaches Singing
- Timbaland Teaches Producing and Beat-Making
- Usher Teaches The Art of Performance
- Shonda Rhimes Teaches Writing For Television
- Steve Martin Teaches Comedy
- Natalie Portman Teaches Acting
- Samuel L. Jackson Teaches Acting
- Lynnette Marrero & Ryan Chetiyawardana Teach Mixology
- Aaron Franklin Teaches Texas-Style Barbecue
- Tan France Teaches Style for Everyone
- Alice Waters Teaches the Art of Home Cooking
- Thomas Keller Teaches Cooking Techniques
- Ron Finley Teaches Gardening
- Sarah Blakeley Teaches Self-Made Entrepreneurship
- Bob Iger Teaches Business Strategy and Leadership
- Malcolm Gladwell Teaches Writing
- Doris Kearns Goodwin Teaches U.S. Presidential History and Leadership
- David Axelrod and Karl Rove Teach Campaign Strategy and Messaging
- Anna Wintour Teaches Creativity and Leadership
- RuPaul Teaches Self-Expression and Authenticity
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Teaches Scientific Thinking and Communication
- Dr. Jane Goodall Teaches Conservation
- Frank Gehry Teaches Design and Architecture
- Annie Leibovitz Teaches Photography
- Margaret Atwood Teaches Creative Writing
- Chris Hadfield Teaches Space Exploration
- Kelly Wearstler Teaches Interior Design
- Robin Roberts Teaches Effective and Authentic Communication
- Tony Hawk Teaches Skateboarding
- Penn & Teller Teach the Art of Magic
- Stephen Curry Teaches Shooting, Ball-Handling, and Scoring
- Ron Finley Teaches Gardening
- David Mamet Teaches Dramatic Writing
- Dan Brown Teaches Writing Thrillers
- David Sedaris Teaches Storytelling and Humor
- Aaron Sorkin Teaches Screenwriting
- Reba McEntire Teaches Country Music
- Spike Lee Teaches Independent Filmmaking
- Ken Burns Teaches Documentary Filmmaking
- Serena Williams Teaches Tennis
- Phil Ivey Teaches Poker Strategy
- Garry Kasparov Teaches Chess
- Simone Biles Teaches Gymnastics Fundamentals
Check out even more great classes at the MasterClass website.
Honestly, our global quarantine is the perfect time to learn at home, and these online courses make it easy. Imagine emerging from quarantine being able to negotiate a higher salary (thank you, Chris Voss), pull off a magic trick at a party (thanks, Penn & Teller), tell a better story (thanks, David Sedaris), and cook a restaurant-quality meal (cheers, Gordon Ramsay).
