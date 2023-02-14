Freevee to Launch Music Series ‘Monumental: An Artists Den Experience,’ Ellie Goulding to Lead Premiere

Amazon Freevee announced on Monday that it will officially launch “Monumental: An Artists Den Experience,” an intimate music series that weaves performance, thoughtful venue selection, and exclusive artist interviews. The series will debut on the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service March 31 in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany With “Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens.”

“Monumental” hopes to be much more than simply a live concert streaming series. With its intimate interviews and well-thought and unique concert venues, the show hopes to provide viewers with a fully-realized concept filled with much more than a live performance.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Artists Den on Monumental. Featuring fan-favorite musicians performing in their favorite places,” Amazon’s AVOD head Lauren Anderson said, “we’re delivering our customers an exclusive musical escape to beautiful locations around the globe.”

Each hour-long episode will intertwine live performances with intimate interviews and will feature a specifically chosen venue, all with the goal of creating a narrative that lives uptown its “Monumental” name.

The first episode will feature Goulding, a Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated artist, and will include songs from her upcoming album, “Higher Than Heaven.” Goulding is also known for her global activism and has received the U.N.’s New Voices award. The premiere episode will take place at the UNESCO World Heritage Site and the world’s largest Victorian glasshouse, Kew Gardens. The location features some of the world’s rarest and most threatened plants, allowing “Monumental” to tie together the art and what is most important to Goulding.

This new series is an extension of “The Artists Den,” which is a critically acclaimed performance series that showcases artists in non-traditional venues.

“In partnership with Amazon Studios, we are thrilled to push the envelope even further with Monumental, and expand what’s possible on a grander scale in the most epic locations,” Artists Den Entertainment Amber Mundinger said.

“Monumental: An Artists Den Experience” is the latest addition of original music programming on Amazon Freevee, which already includes series like “Post Malone: Runaway,” and the scripted series “High School.” Amazon Freevee (formally IMDB TV) is a streaming service with TV shows, original series like “Bosch: Legacy” and “Judy Justice”, movies, free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, and more, all available for free.