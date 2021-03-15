French Streaming Service Launching in U.S. With 2,000+ Hours Of Content

Looking for a streaming service dedicated to French films and TV shows?

France Channel is coming to the U.S. in the next few months. The company says it wlil have more than 2,000 hours of content, including films, TV series, documentaries, animation, and live shows. It will also provide access to the France 24 news service in both French and English.

The channel will be available through the web, iOS and Android, Roku, and Struum.

Consider it Britbox for francophiles. As the streaming landscape broadens, there’s a streaming service for nearly everyone. Some other internationally focused platforms include:

France Channel closed a deal with Netgem to provide the tech for its distribution platform last year. It will go live in the U.S. sometime in the second quarter of 2021.