Frndly to Add MeTV+ to Streaming Lineup Next Month; Bringing Even More Classic TV Series to Skinny Bundle Service

Fans of classic TV sitcoms, sci-fi, and dramas are about to have even friendlier live TV streaming options as the skinny-bundle streaming service Frndly TV announced on Tuesday that it had entered into an agreement that will bring the Weigel Broadcasting Co.’s MeTV+ network to all of the company’s subscribers next month.

Beginning in October, Frndly will become the first national TV provider to offer this channel, which is currently only available in select local markets. The live streamer already carries the channel’s sibling MeTV network. The spinoff channel will serve as a companion to MeTV, which is one of the country’s most popular networks focusing specifically on classic television from decades gone by. Both the original channel and the new MeTV+ serve as homes for beloved westerns, iconic sitcoms, groundbreaking sci-fi series, and timeless dramas. Every week, MeTV airs more than 60 of the best TV series, and now with MeTV+, viewers will be able to watch even more classic TV programming around the clock.

“We are excited to add MeTV+ which has been highly requested by our customers,” Frndly TV co-founder and chief programming officer Michael McKenna said. “While MeTV+ is currently available in some local markets, with Frndly TV’s launch of MeTV+, classic TV lovers will be able to enjoy more great classic programming via this popular channel nationwide.”

Frndly offers three different pricing plans; the Basic package runs $6.99 per month and allows viewers to stream on one screen at a time in SD video quality. The Classic plan is $8.99 monthly and upgrades the video quality to HD, includes an unlimited DVR that keeps recordings for three months, and lets viewers watch on two screens simultaneously.

The Premium plan is $10.99 per month and allows users to keep DVR recordings for nine months and to stream on four screens at any given time. All Frndly plans come with a seven-day free trial and access to both live and on-demand content.

Some of the series that are available on MeTV include “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” “All in the Family,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Batman,” “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Bonanza,” “The Brady Bunch,” “The Carol Burnett Show,” The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Dragnet,” “Gilligan's Island,” “Green Acres,” “Gunsmoke,” “The Honeymooners,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “Leave It to Beaver,” “Lost in Space,” “The Love Boat,” “Matlock,” “Perry Mason,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Star Trek,” “The Twilight Zone,” “The Waltons,” and many more.