fuboTV Adds DVR Support For ESPN, ABC, FX, Nat Geo, & Other Disney-Owned Channels

Last month, fuboTV made big news when they added Disney-owned channels like ESPN, ABC, and Disney Channel. Amongst the excitement, streamers were surprised that they couldn’t DVR these channels.

Fortunately, it wasn’t a contractual reason, but a technical one. In order to get the channels live as quickly as possible, they hadn’t quite implemented DVR-support on the networks.

While it’s taken a bit longer than originally expected, fuboTV has officially rolled out DVR support on the channels. For now, it will work on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, and Web. They are still working through issues supporting it on Xbox and Samsung Smart TVs.

So whether you want to record “Sportscenter”, “The Bachelor”, and your favorite NBA, MLB, and NFL games, you now can.

fuboTV base plan includes ABC, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Freeform, FX, FXX, and National Geographic.

Currently, ABC is be available live in Disney-owned-and-operated markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno.

Similar to a regional sports network, ACC Network and SEC Network will be available for customers in their local market. Those who want it outside of those markets will need to add Fubo Extra ($5.99) or Sports Plus ($10.99).

ESPNU, ESPNews, SEC Network (out-of-market), ACC Network (out-of-market) will be available in Fubo Extra ($5.99) and Sports Plus ($10.99). FXM and Nat Geo Wild will be available in Fubo Extra.

Starting at $59.99 for fuboTV Standard, the service includes 30 of the Top 35 cable channels, a 30 Hour DVR, and two simultaneous streams. You can upgrade to the Family Bundle for $5 more, which includes a 250 Hour DVR and a third stream. For $15 more, you can upgrade to the Elite Bundle, which includes fubo Extra, a 1,000 Hour DVR, and five simultaneous streams.