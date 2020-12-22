fuboTV Launches fubo Movie Network For Their Streaming Subscribers

In June 2019, fuboTV launched a free ad-supported sports channel called, fubo Sports Network. Now, fuboTV has added another streaming channel of their own.

The Live TV Streaming Service has launched fubo Movie Network, which they describe as “your home for big movies of all kinds. Watch a constantly growing collection of summer blockbusters, hilarious comedies, timeless classics, and more.” For now, the streaming network is only available for fuboTV subscribers.

The current line-up of movies definitely have a holiday feel to them. Some titles include “Miracle on 34”, “The Ultimate Gift”, and “A Christmas Tail.” At least for December, it’s like having an extra channel of Hallmark-style Christmas movies.

Since launching their other free streaming network, fubo Sports Network, the channel has expanded to Xumo, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, and The Roku Channel.

The fubo Sports Network provides original programming as well as live sports and original programming from partners such as USA Today, FanDuel, The Players Tribune, Stadium, VSiN, CampusLore and more. Original programming includes “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas,” “Call It a Night with Julie Stewart-Binks,” “Drinks with Binks” and “The Cooligans.”