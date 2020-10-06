fuboTV & Fox App to Stream NLDS in 4K During 2020 Postseason

If you want to stream the Dodgers vs. Padres in 4K, you’re in luck, Fox Sports will deliver the 2020 National League Division Series in 4K HDR to fans using the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. Game 3 will be broadcast on MLB Network, which won’t carry the game in 4K.

Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV will also carry the games in 4K directly from their service, but now the NLDS will also be available in the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps.

That means that if you are a subscriber of Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV — you can watch the games live in 4K using your TV Everywhere credentials.

October 6 (Game 1): Dodgers vs. Padres 9:30pm ET FS1 4K

October 7(Game 2): Dodgers vs. Padres 9:00pm ET FS1 4K

October 8 (Game 3): Dodgers vs. Padres 9:00pm ET MLB Network

October 9 (Game 4): Dodgers vs. Padres 9:00pm ET FS1 4K

October 10 (Game 5): Dodgers vs. Padres 8:00pm ET FS1 4K

The Braves/Marlins series won’t be available to stream in 4K, but will also appear on FS1 and MLB Network.

Both apps are available on all major streaming media players including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, iOS, Android, and your computer. In order to stream in 4K though, you will need an Apple TV 4K or a Roku device that supports 4K streaming including the latest Roku TVs, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra.

The streaming telecasts will also feature Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound — which will be supported by additional microphones around the field.