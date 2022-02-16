FUBU Co-Founder Launches New Streaming Platform: For Us By Us Network

The co-founder of apparel company FUBU, J. Alexander Martin, is launching a new streaming platform that will deliver culturally relevant and diverse content. For Us By Us Network will launch on April 1 as a subscription digital streaming channel.

It will be available on Roku, Apple, Amazon Prime, Samsung TV, among other platforms, starting at a quarterly price of $24.99 or $79.99 annually. It will be both an AVOD and SVOD platform, combining free ad-based content with premium subscription-based entertainment.

For Us By Us had previously been operating as a production company, selling content to Fox Soul and other venues. Previous programs from For Us By Us will be highlighted on the new platform. This includes the cooking show “Chopping It Up With Oakley,” starring the NBA legend Charles Oakley, as well as other original episodic series and films.

The network will cover content around topics, people, and trends related to hip-hop culture and lifestyle. The programming will be distinctly targeted to an African American audience. Currently, the network is in production on four original series and movies in Atlanta.

Among the upcoming titles are “The Making of Saucy Santana” and “Slaughter Slays.” Other titles include “Fosters Law,” “Cocaine Sisters” and “Vicious,” a half-hour dramedy starring Tami Roman, directed by Kim Fields, and an all-female and Black producing team.

Martin co-founded For Us By Us Network with Roberto “Rush” Evans, a creative executive who has been behind hits like the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise. Herb Kimble will serve as chairman and Martin will serve as the platform’s CEO and co-owner. Martin is known for co-founding the fashion brand FUBU with Daymond John of “Shark Tank” in the early ’90s. Evans will oversee production for the new network and serve as president and co-owner.

Martin in a statement to Variety said, “As one of the founders of FUBU, I have gained a very deep comprehension and awareness about the urban consumer and what appeals to them in the form of not only fashion, but entertainment… For Us By Us Network was created so that we could provide quality content for the culture.”

“Our platform will be very unique and I’m excited that we will be able to deliver an extraordinary library of movies, series and original content related to the hip hop culture and lifestyle,” says Evans.

Other Black-Focused Streaming Options