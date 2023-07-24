How to Watch ‘Futurama’ Reboot Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Good news, everyone: “Futurama” is back at last! The beloved adult animated series, which originally ran from 1999 to 2003 and then from 2008 to 2013, is heading to Hulu after a 10-year hiatus with 20 new episodes with Fry, Leela, Bender, Professor Farnsworth, Hermes, Zoidberg, and Amy back for more intergalactic shenanigans, picking up decade-old conflicts and offering new satirical takes on everything from streaming TV to crypto. The new season will kick off on the streamer on Monday, July 24, followed by weekly releases every Monday. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Futurama’ Reboot Premiere

Originally premiering in 1999 on Fox, “Futurama” follows Philip J. Fry, a New York pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself during a run and is defrosted in the year 3000 in New New York, where he befriends a hard-drinking robot, a cyclops, a Jamaican accountant, an assistant, and an alien lobster professor.

Now, after a 10-year hiatus and multiple cancellations and resurrections, Hulu is thawing out the hit series is back for more thrilling adventures across the universe, with some new developments and decades-long payoffs, including Fry and Leela’s love story, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and more, as well as satirical takes on vaccines, cryptocurrency, streaming TV, and more.

The returning voice cast is led by Billy West in multiple roles with Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

Can you watch ‘Futurama’ Reboot Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Futurama’ Reboot Premiere on Hulu.

What is the ‘Futurama’ Reboot Premiere episode schedule?

Hulu will begin airing its “Futurama” reboot on Monday, July 24, 2023, with a Monday weekly release for all following episodes. The season will be released in two 10-episode parts with Episodes 1–10 scheduled for release through Monday, September 25, 2023. The release schedule for Episodes 11–20 has yet to be announced.

-Episode 1: Monday, July 24, 2023

-Episode 2: Monday, July 31, 2023

-Episode 3: Monday, August 7, 2023

-Episode 4: Monday, August 14, 2023

-Episode 5: Monday, August 21, 2023

-Episode 6: Monday, August 28, 2023

-Episode 7: Monday, September 4, 2023

-Episode 8: Monday, September 11, 2023

-Episode 9: Monday, September 18, 2023

-Episode 10: Monday, September 25, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Futurama’ Reboot Premiere?

You can watch Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Futurama’ Reboot Premiere Trailer