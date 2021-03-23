George Segal Dies at 87 - How to Stream His Best Films and Shows

The Hollywood community is mourning today after beloved actor George Segal died from complications from bypass surgery. He had a tremendous career, starring in some of the most popular films in the 1960s and 70s before a sitcom renaissance in that started in the 1990s and lasted for the rest of his life.

Most recently, he starred as the grandfather on “The Goldbergs,” and he filmed some episodes that haven’t yet aired.

While many of Segal’s starring roles from the 60s and 70s are frustratingly absent from streaming subscriptions, some hard-to-find gems can be rented. Simply follow our guide to see the best that George Segal brought to the screen.

Segal’s friends and colleagues eulogized him on social media today.

Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all… pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021

Though he was a brilliant comedian, when I think of movies like California Split or Blume In Love or Terminal Man or Born To Win I think of George Segal as one of our most underrated and versatile actors. #RIPGeorgeSegal pic.twitter.com/R66Qqon4Vo — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) March 24, 2021

So sad about the loss of George Segal. I grew up loving his films, from “Where’s Poppa?” to Sidney Lumet’s “Bye Bye Braverman,” to “The Hot Rock.” I got to work with him several times. This was last year at lunch. My deep sympathies to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HgQ6Z63kXO — bob saget (@bobsaget) March 24, 2021