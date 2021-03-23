George Segal Dies at 87 - How to Stream His Best Films and Shows

The Hollywood community is mourning today after beloved actor George Segal died from complications from bypass surgery. He had a tremendous career, starring in some of the most popular films in the 1960s and 70s before a sitcom renaissance in that started in the 1990s and lasted for the rest of his life.
Most recently, he starred as the grandfather on “The Goldbergs,” and he filmed some episodes that haven’t yet aired.
While many of Segal’s starring roles from the 60s and 70s are frustratingly absent from streaming subscriptions, some hard-to-find gems can be rented. Simply follow our guide to see the best that George Segal brought to the screen.
The Best of George Segal
The GoldbergsSeptember 24, 2013
Before there were parenting blogs, trophies for showing up, and peanut allergies, there was a simpler time called the ’80s. For geeky 11-year old Adam these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy. The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling.
Segal played Albert “Pops” Solomon in this ongoing sitcom.
Just Shoot Me!March 4, 1997
Just Shoot Me! is an American television sitcom that aired for seven seasons on NBC from March 4, 1997, to August 16, 2003, with 148 episodes produced. The show was created by Steven Levitan, the show’s executive producer.
Segal found success playing Jack Gallo, the owner and publisher of a fashion magazine. Thanks to his sitcom work, he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy in 1999 and 2000.
Flirting with DisasterMarch 22, 1996
Adopted as a child, new father Mel Colpin decides he cannot name his son until he knows his birth parents, and determines to make a cross-country quest to find them. Accompanied by his wife, Nancy, and an inept yet gorgeous adoption agent, Tina, he departs on an epic road trip that quickly devolves into a farce of mistaken identities, wrong turns, and overzealous and love-struck ATF agents.
The Mirror Has Two FacesNovember 15, 1996
Rose Morgan, who still lives with her mother, is a professor of Romantic Literature who desperately longs for passion in her life. Gregory Larkin, a mathematics professor, has been burned by passionate relationships and longs for a sexless union based on friendship and respect.
To Die ForSeptember 22, 1995
Suzanne Stone wants to be a world-famous news anchor and she is willing to do anything to get what she wants. What she lacks in intelligence, she makes up for in cold determination and diabolical wiles. As she pursues her goal with relentless focus, she is forced to destroy anything and anyone that may stand in her way, regardless of the ultimate cost or means necessary.
Look Who’s TalkingOctober 12, 1989
Mollie is a single working mother who’s out to find the perfect father for her child. Her baby, Mikey, prefers James, a cab driver turned babysitter who has what it takes to make them both happy. But Mollie won’t even consider James. It’s going to take all the tricks a baby can think of to bring them together before it’s too late.
Fun with Dick and JaneMarch 18, 1977
When an upwardly mobile couple find themselves unemployed and in debt, they turn to armed robbery in desperation.
The Terminal ManJune 19, 1974
As the result of a head injury, brilliant computer scientist Harry Benson begins to experience violent seizures. In an attempt to control the seizures, Benson undergoes a new surgical procedure in which a microcomputer is inserted into his brain. The procedure is not entirely successful.
Born to WinDecember 1, 1971
A smart-mouthed junkie and a former hairdresser spends his days looking for just “one more fix”.
The Owl and the PussycatNovember 3, 1970
Meek, owlish Felix (George Segal) and strident, catty Doris (Barbra Streisand) live in the same apartment building. His incessant typing bothers her; her gentlemen callers bother him. Felix informs the landlord of her activities, so Doris moves in on Felix. When they both get thrown out, they move in with Barney (Robert Klein) … until they drive him out! That’s when Felix and Doris finally decide to put theory into practice. But do opposites attract?
A Touch of ClassJanuary 1, 1973
Steve, a happily married American man living in London meets Vicki, an English divorcée and run off to Marbella for a rollicking week of sex. They then return to London to set up a cozy menage, despite the fact that he loves his wife and children, and now realize that he and Vicki have also fallen in love.
Segal won the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his role in this film.
California SplitAugust 7, 1974
Carefree single guy Charlie Waters rooms with two lovely prostitutes, Barbara Miller and Susan Peters, and lives to gamble. Along with his glum betting buddy, Bill Denny, Charlie sets out on a gambling streak in search of the ever-elusive big payday. While Charlie and Bill have some lucky moments, they also have to contend with serious setbacks that threaten to derail their hedonistic betting binge.
Blume in LoveJune 17, 1973
Lawyer Stephen Blume, specialized in divorces, lives a paradoxical situation when, having his own marriage break up, is still in love with his ex-wife.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?June 22, 1966
A bitter, aging couple, with the help of alcohol, use a young couple to fuel anguish and emotional pain towards each other.
In this powerhouse Mike Nichols film, Segal got the chance to act with Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, and Sandy Dennis. The film was nominated for Best Picture, and Segal earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.
The St. Valentine’s Day MassacreJune 30, 1967
Chicago February 14th 1929. Al Capone finally establishes himself as the city’s boss of organised crime. In a north-side garage his hoods, dressed as policemen, surprise and mow down with machine-guns the key members of Bugs Moran’s rival gang. The film traces the history of the incident, and the lives affected and in some cases ended by it.
King RatOctober 27, 1965
When Singapore surrendered to the Japanese in 1942, the Allied POWs, mostly British but including a few Americans, were incarcerated in Changi prison. Among the American prisoners is Cpl. King, a wheeler dealer who has managed to established a pretty good life for himself in the camp. King soon forms a friendship with an upper class British officer who is fascinated with King’s enthusiastic approach to life.
Segal won acclaim for his role in this film. He played the part originally intended for Frank Sinatra.
Ship of FoolsJuly 29, 1965
Passengers on a ship traveling from Mexico to Europe in the 1930s represent society at large in that era. The crew is German, including the ship’s Dr. Schumann, who falls in love with one of the passengers, La Condesa. A young American woman, Jenny, is traveling with the man she loves, David. Jenny is fascinated and puzzled by just who some of the other passengers are.
Segal joined an ensemble cast led by Vivien Leigh and Lee Marvin in this Best Picture Academy Award nominee.
Segal’s friends and colleagues eulogized him on social media today.
Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all… pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e— Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021
Though he was a brilliant comedian, when I think of movies like California Split or Blume In Love or Terminal Man or Born To Win I think of George Segal as one of our most underrated and versatile actors. #RIPGeorgeSegal pic.twitter.com/R66Qqon4Vo— Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) March 24, 2021
So sad about the loss of George Segal. I grew up loving his films, from “Where’s Poppa?” to Sidney Lumet’s “Bye Bye Braverman,” to “The Hot Rock.” I got to work with him several times. This was last year at lunch. My deep sympathies to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HgQ6Z63kXO— bob saget (@bobsaget) March 24, 2021
My personal favorite George Segal movie is “The Hot Rock”. What a career. What a nice man, what an iconic cool funny 70’s movie star. #RIP— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 24, 2021