Get Up to 50% Off Roku Devices Ahead of Black Friday 2022

Believe it or not, but Thanksgiving is next week, which means once we get through the parade, turkey, pumpkin pie, football, and tryptophan-induced naps, that means that it will. be the biggest shopping day of the year. However, you don’t have to wait until next week to save on some of Roku’s best streaming devices, because the company has already begun to roll out its Black Friday deals.

The company’s best value is on the Roku Express (2022) and Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which — at $17.99 and $24.99 respectively — are at all-time low prices. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K price is down $5 from its Black Friday 2021 and Amazon Prime Days’ 2022 price when it was $29.99.

The latest version of the Roku Express is at its lowest price ever at $17.99. The most basic Roku streaming device is perfect for consumers on a budget, or just beginning their adventure into cord-cutting. The Roku Express allows for HD picture quality, works with voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google, and provides access to over 300 free, live TV channels.

If you are looking for something a little more advanced that won’t break the bank, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is an incredible deal at 50% off for just $24.99. If you want the added video quality of Dolby Vision, this is an inexpensive upgrade to improve your video quality. The device can stream nearly all of your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and Peacock.

If you want Roku’s top-of-the-line option, the company is offering a $30 discount on the Roku Ultra. The recently updated device is Roku’s most powerful streaming player ever and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also now includes the Roku Voice Remote Pro, which offers hands-free control and a rechargeable battery.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (Latest Model)

New Quad-Core Processor

HD & 4K up to 60 FPS

HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, & Dolby Vision

Supports Dolby Digital 5.1

Includes Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls

2x Wi-Fi Speed & 50% Better Range

Shop Now $29.99 | normally $49.99 amazon.com Save 40% on the All-New Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Video Review: