Google Acknowledges Issues With Malware-Infested Android TV Devices, Offers Tips to Avoid Danger

Google was in the news for all the wrong reasons last week, despite not bearing much (if any) responsibility for the trouble. The issue began when streaming devices using Android TV code and manufactured in China were found to be sold preloaded with malware that could be used to launch cyber attacks.

Device manufacturers AllWinner and RockChip were the two companies whose devices were demonstrably infected, but there may be others as well. These corrupted devices are not powered by the official Android TV operating system, which is licensed by Google. But thanks to the Android Open Source Project, the makers of these streaming players can build an interface using some Android TV code, and create unlicensed versions of Google apps and the Play Store so that customers think they are getting the real deal.

In a blog post, Google acknowledged that it was aware of the problem, and offered tips for users on how to know if their streaming device has the official Android TV OS, which comes with Play Protect certification, Google’s built-in malware protection.

How to Check if Your Android TV Device is Play Protect Certified:

Open the Google Play Store app Google Play.

At the top right of the screen, tap the profile icon.

Tap “Play Protect.”

Under “Play Protect certification,” find out if your device is Play Protect certified.

What to Do if Your Streaming Device Might be Infected With Malware

If your device isn’t listed among the officially licensed devices below, it likely came from a manufacturer that is not licensed to use the Android TV OS, and therefore might include malware. You can search for a complex fix with some moderate coding involved to ensure your device is not infected with malware, or you can opt for a streaming device that is certified with Play Protect from a trusted Google partner.

Top Android TV or Google TV OS devices sold in the United States include:

Is There a List of Safe Android TV Device Manufacturers?

Yes, the Android website has a list of global device manufacturers that are officially licensed by Google to use the Android TV OS, and therefore include the Play Protect anti-malware safety features. Check out the list below!