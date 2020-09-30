Google is Offering Bundle of Chromecast & 6 Months of Netflix for $89.99 (30% Savings)

If you’re already a Netflix subscriber, Google really wants you to purchase the new Chromecast with Google TV. While the device is $49.99, they are offering a bundle that includes 6 months of Netflix Standard Plan (2-Screen Plan) for just $89.99.

The Netflix Standard Plan is $12.99 a month, meaning that the bundle includes a $78 in value. Since both new and existing Netflix subscribers are eligible, if you already are a subscriber, you are effectively getting the new Chromecast with Google TV for just $12 ($90 cost -$78 in value). If you’re not, you’re effectively paying $40 more to get $78 in value.

They also have another promotion of two Chromecast devices and 6 Months of Netflix for $129, an additional $10 of savings.

The biggest difference between previous Chromecast devices is that it has a on-board interface and comes with a remote. Previously, Chromecast devices could only stream videos Cast from a iOS or Android device.

In addition to the standard directional pad, the remote comes with a button for Google Assistant and enables the user to assign favorite functions to some buttons. The remote also comes with shortcut buttons for services such as Netflix and YouTube.

Terms & Conditions

Eligible Chromecast with Google TV purchases on the Google Store between 09/30/2020 and 12/31/2021 include 6 months of the Netflix Standard Streaming Plan 2-screen plan (total current value $77.94). Offer applies only to the following SKUs while supplies last and subject to availability: GA02764-US, GA02765-US, GA02766-US. Limit 3 per customer / Google Account. If you return the device within the allowable return period and have already redeemed the Netflix offer, you will be refunded $49.99 USD (cost of the Chromecast device). If you return the device within the allowable return period and have not redeemed the Netflix offer, you will be refunded the entire amount charged. To redeem Netflix offer, customers must set up an eligible Chromecast with Google TV device and follow instructions to apply offer value to a Netflix account by 03/01/2022. Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers. Not redeemable or refundable for cash, and cannot be exchanged. Offer value may be applied to a different Netflix streaming plan under the same account; exchanges in this manner may alter the duration of the offer. Netflix price plans subject to change and the duration of the offer value may be prorated accordingly. A Netflix compatible device (manufactured and sold separately) and broadband Internet connection are required to watch instantly. See www.netflix.com/termsofuse. Visit g.co/cast/netflix for more information on redeeming your Netflix offer. Offer subject to applicable law and void where prohibited.