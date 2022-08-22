Google TV Unveils TV Performance, Storage Upgrades

Over the next few months, Google TV users will start to see changes in how their TV operating system works, including one pretty important change that has already started rolling out. On Monday, the tech giant released a new blog post updating users as to changes that have been made — and will be made — to their TV experience.

Thanks to behind-the-scenes optimizations and improvements, the Google TV home screen now loads much more quickly at startup, so viewers aren’t stuck waiting for it to load. This has already started deploying to users and will hit all devices over time meaning that they can start selecting and streaming shows and movies much more quickly than ever before.

Additionally, Google has upgraded its “For You” tab so that it is easier to scroll within the tab and to switch from one tab to another. Not only is it much more smooth to navigate in and between tabs, but once you select what it is that you want to watch, your experience should be much improved as well. Thanks to key improvements, Google TV now uses less RAM than before, meaning that the viewing experience should be faster and much more stable.

Google has also improved how kids’ profiles run as well. The tech company has reconfigured image caching for the profiles in order to reduce the time it takes to open them meaning that there are now far fewer delays in order to calm your kids with a little screen time.

One pain point that many Google TV users have complained about was how quickly storage can run out with over 10,000 apps available to download on the platform. To help combat this storage issue, Google has added a “Free up storage” menu into users’ Settings that will allow you to uninstall apps that aren’t being used and to easily clear your cache. The feature is already available on Google Chromecast with Google TV and will be available in an upcoming system update for Google TV smart TVs.

How to Access ‘Free Up Storage’ Option on Google TV

Go to ‘Settings’

Click on System

Select Storage

Open ‘Free up storage’

Google TV has also made adjustments behind the scenes in order to fix how its operating system handles app installations. Now, storage-related errors will be much fewer and farther between when installing new apps. The tech company has also begun using an automated process to run in the background in order to free up space on individual devices as a way to make downloading more apps possible.