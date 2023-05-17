Great American Adventures Joins Sling Freestream Lineup of Free Streaming Channels
As the weather warms up around the country and we inch our way toward summer, there’s no better time to start thinking about spending more and more time outdoors, whether that means cookouts, do-it-yourself projects, or traveling to some of the most exciting landmarks in the country. However, for the times when you can’t be out enjoying the sun — or if you need some inspiration on what to try next — Great American Media’s free streaming channel Great American Adventures has officially joined the lineup of Sling Freestream.
The free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel comes from the same company responsible for popular cable and streaming channels Great American Family, Great American Living, and Great American Community. And, like its sibling networks, broadcasts family-friendly programming that covers a wide range of heartfelt and educational topics. Great American Adventures offers more than 500 hours of scripted and unscripted content featuring southern cooking, home renovation, animals and nature, and more. The channel also strives to celebrate the country’s greatest traditions year-round.
Great American Adventures became the first FAST channel from Great American Media when it launched in July 2022. The streaming channel features cooking shows including “Patti LaBelle’s Place,” “Seaside Snacks and Shacks,” and “Martina’s Table” hosted by country music star Martina McBride. Also included in the programming lineup are DIY shows “Tiny Paradise,” “Barn Hunters,” and “Home Wranglers,” as well as outdoor series “Vet Gone Wild,” “Wolves And Warriors,” and “Betty White’s Smartest Animals in America.”
In addition to Sling Freestream, Great American Adventures launched on Xumo Play last summer.
Sling Freestream
Sling Freestream is a free ad-supported TV service offered through Sling TV. It offers 275+ free live TV channels and over 41,000 on demand shows and movies, such as “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Walking Dead,” and more.
You’ll find news channels like ABC News Live, CBS News, and Scripps News. For general entertainment, you’ll see free channels with content from MTV, Comedy Central, and BET. There’s even an Elvis channel. You can watch Jimmy Kimmel highlights for free.
For kids, you’ll even find some Sensical channels and Nick Jr shows.
There are also “sneak peeks” available for services and channels like AMC+, MGM+, STARZ, and TNT, so you can watch free episodes of some prestige shows.
Freestream offers international programming in seven languages, such as AajTak International, Zona TUDN, ARY News, France24, beIN SPORTS XTRA, SonyKal, Noticias Univision 24/7, TVP World, Al Jazeera English, and Al Arabiya.
Users can also rent recent theatrical releases for $3.99-$24.99.