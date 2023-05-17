Great American Adventures Joins Sling Freestream Lineup of Free Streaming Channels

As the weather warms up around the country and we inch our way toward summer, there’s no better time to start thinking about spending more and more time outdoors, whether that means cookouts, do-it-yourself projects, or traveling to some of the most exciting landmarks in the country. However, for the times when you can’t be out enjoying the sun — or if you need some inspiration on what to try next — Great American Media’s free streaming channel Great American Adventures has officially joined the lineup of Sling Freestream.

The free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel comes from the same company responsible for popular cable and streaming channels Great American Family, Great American Living, and Great American Community. And, like its sibling networks, broadcasts family-friendly programming that covers a wide range of heartfelt and educational topics. Great American Adventures offers more than 500 hours of scripted and unscripted content featuring southern cooking, home renovation, animals and nature, and more. The channel also strives to celebrate the country’s greatest traditions year-round.

Great American Adventures became the first FAST channel from Great American Media when it launched in July 2022. The streaming channel features cooking shows including “Patti LaBelle’s Place,” “Seaside Snacks and Shacks,” and “Martina’s Table” hosted by country music star Martina McBride. Also included in the programming lineup are DIY shows “Tiny Paradise,” “Barn Hunters,” and “Home Wranglers,” as well as outdoor series “Vet Gone Wild,” “Wolves And Warriors,” and “Betty White’s Smartest Animals in America.”

In addition to Sling Freestream, Great American Adventures launched on Xumo Play last summer.