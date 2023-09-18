Great American Family Announces Movies, Stars in 2023 Great American Christmas Slate; Find Out How to Stream Them All

It might still technically be summer for a few more days, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t start thinking about the holidays, and Great American Family is here to help. The fast-growing cable channel has announced its full slate of original movies and stars for its upcoming Great American Christmas extravaganza that will kick off on Friday, Oct. 20. While the specific dates and times for each film will be announced as the holidays approach, the cabler confirmed that the first of 20 original holiday films will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 21.

With just over a month to go before the around-the-clock holiday celebration begins, it’s time to figure out your best streaming option to keep up on all of the GAF original holiday films. If finding the cheapest way to stream feel-good, original holiday movies are your singular goal, then Frndly TV is your best option. The skinny bundle live TV streaming service runs just $7.99 per month and not only carries Great American Family, but the Hallmark Channel as well; Hallmark will likely be announcing its complete annual Countdown to Christmas plans soon. And, if you aren’t sure if Frndly is the right service for you, the streamer offers a seven-day free trial for you to give it a test drive.

The one major drawback with Frndly is that it doesn’t offer local channels. If you need those as part of your streaming plan, then Sling TV is the next best option. You can sign up for either the Sling Blue or Sling Orange plan for $40 per month and then add-on the Entertainment Package to get both GAF and Hallmark for $6 more per month. And, currently, Sling is offering 50% of your first month of service. Another option to stream these holiday originals is Philo, but it is another skinny bundle that carries more channel options than Frndly, but does not include local channels.

What is Great American Christmas on Great American Family?

Starting on Friday, Oct. 20 and running through the holidays, Great American Family will air holiday films from the channel’s library 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The programming slate will be highlighted by beloved GAF stars including Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Trevor Donovan, and Jill Wagner, amongst many others. The full slate of world premiere originals will be announced soon and fans will be able to check off each film in the Great American Christmas Movie Checklist App.

Having launched in 2021, Great American Christmas focuses on feel-good, comfortable holiday rom-coms and looks to avoid what it deems to be controversial storylines found in similar holiday fare, including that on Hallmark, including those with same-sex couples.

This year’s offerings will feature 20 original films sprinkled amongst the familiar titles from previous Great American Christmas slates and other holiday favorites.

What Original Movies Are on Great American Christmas in 2023?

“12 Games of Christmas” starring Johnny Ramey and Felisha Cooper: In 12 Games of Christmas, a group of old friends and neighbors are transported into a Christmas-themed board game during a Christmas party.

“A Christmas Blessing: starring Lori Loughlin, James Tupper, and Jesse Hutch: A TV chef (Loughlin) is divinely inspired to take over her late aunt’s charity with help from a new friend (Hutch) and handsome business associate next door (Tupper).

“A Christmas Commission (wt)” starring Sarah Fisher and Simon Arblaster: Two rival realtors (Fisher and Arblaster) are forced to work together to sell one special house before Christmas.

“A Christmas for the Ages” starring Natasha Bure, Anna Ferguson, Kate Craven, and Cheryl Ladd: Prompted by their youngest granddaughter (Bure), four generations celebrate family and what Christmas was like in the 40s, 60s, 90s, and present day.

“A Dash of Christmas” starring Laura Osnes and Christopher Russell: A marketing exec (Osnes) must learn a recipe to get her dream job and ends up entered in a holiday bakeoff with a dream baker (Russell).

“A Model Christmas (wt): starring Ash Tsai and Joey Heyworth: While on a charity press tour, a model (Tsai) ends up stranded by the weather at the family home of the driver (Heyworth) she hired to assist her for the week.

“A Paris Christmas Waltz” starring Jen Lilley and Matthew Morrison: A novice dancer (Lilley) pairs with a professional (Morrison) to enter a renowned dance competition…in Paris! The next story in The Christmas Waltz universe, the highest-rated Christmas rom com of 2020, from Michael Damian and Janeen Damian.

“A Royal Christmas Holiday” starring Brittany Underwood and Jonathan Stoddard: In search of her big break, a reporter (Underwood) arranges a Christmas interview with a European Prince (Stoddard) visiting the states. Will the reporter’s big story become her love story?

“A Royal Christmas Romance (wt)” starring Danica McKellar and Damon Runyan: When a European Duke (Runyon) arrives in the US, he realizes that his bags have been lost in transit. He has no choice but to be styled, and ultimately inspired, by Bella (McKellar) the owner of a local boutique.

“A Time Capsule Christmas (wt) starring Jillian Murray and Daniel Lissing: A father (Lissing) bonds with his daughter and stumbles upon an unexpected romance (Murray) while tracking down the original owner of a Christmas time capsule.

“Bringing Christmas Home (wt)” starring Jill Wagner and Paul Greene: A professor of military history (Wagner) teams with an antique store owner (Greene) to track down the original owner of a historic WWII uniform and the love letters left in its pockets.

“Christmas on Windmill Way” starring Christa Taylor Brown and Chad Michael Murray: To save her family’s legacy windmill, a woman (Taylor Brown) must remind her ex-boyfriend (Michael Murray) of the best of their hometown.